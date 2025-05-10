Silver Lining In Stuart Skinner Starting Game 3 for Oilers

It certainly isn’t ideal that Calvin Pickard is dealing with an injury and the goaltender is day-to-day and will miss time. However, putting Stuart Skinner in for Game 3 isn’t the worst news for the Edmonton Oilers. Pickard has been tremendous, winning six straight games, but at some point, the Oilers needed to know if Skinner could come back in and play well.

In essence, a tough decision was made for the Oilers. As good as Pickard has been, there continues to be an underlying question about whether a goaltender of his inexperience in the playoffs and a career backup could take a team to the Stanley Cup Final. So far, he’s silenced doubters, but if the Oilers have two good goalies, both on their game, their already increasing odds of making a post-season run get even better.

Oilers Need to Know If Skinner Is Good To Go

With a 2-0 series lead, the Oilers are in a good spot to test things out. This isn’t to say they can afford to lose a game in this series, but if they have to lose one, Game 3 is it. On the other hand, if Skinner comes in and plays well, a 3-0 series lead is a definitive statement.

Not only will the Oilers have the Vegas Golden Knights up against the corner, but they’ll know they have two solid netminders they can call on in a pinch. The only difficult decision will be which to go with on a game-by-game basis.

The reality is, at some point, Pickard was going to lose a game. The hope was that it wouldn’t be a blowout where he allowed several goals, shaking his confidence in the process. Now, by no choice of his own, he needs to take a seat and let Skinner show he can come in and win a game for his team.

Stuart Skinner Edmonton Oilers shutout

Two goalies that can go give the Oilers their best chance to win the Stanley Cup. Questions pop up if Skinner doesn’t get in until the Oilers are forced to pull Pickard. Now, with Skinner in on the heels of Pickard’s best playoff performance yet, Pickard comes out feeling good about his game and Skinner comes in with something to prove.

There is no way Skinner wants to get the nod because his partner is hurt. At the same time, this is an opportunity that the Oilers’ regular-season starter needs to seize. If he can, it potentially changes the game for Edmonton.

Oilers Need to Come Together For Skinner

All the while, the Oilers know how important it will be to ensure Skinner gets the best team effort in front of him. Edmonton has struggled with its starts. If they didn’t have a reason to come out of the gates on Saturday firing, they do now. Get Skinner a lead and let him feel good about how the game is going early on.

There is no excuse not to play well and let Vegas dictate the pace of Game 3. Win it for Pickard. Show Skinner you’ve got his back. Take a commanding series lead.

