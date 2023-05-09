Gabriel Landeskog Likely to Miss All of 2023-24 NHL Season

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Tuesday that captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on Wednesday and miss the entire 2023-24 season. While certainly possible he makes a full recovery, already out all of this season with an injury, this would make two straight seasons of no NHL playing time, making a comeback and return to form extremely difficult.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/bM466EpL3G — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 9, 2023

Landeskog and Avs GM Chris MacFarland will speak with media at 11 am MT about the news and potentially his future. The hope is that he can come back and play in the NHL again.

This is absolutely terrible news for the player and the franchise and it will be fascinating to see how the team approaches trying to replace his production. Will they act as though he may never be back and sign a player to whatever deal they can in free agency? Or, will the Avs try to sign a top player to a one-year deal in the hopes that Landeskog will be back, but the organization won’t have tied themselves to a contract or long-term commitment they can’t get out of?

Landeskog Is Vital to the Avalanche’s Success

Born on November 23, 1992, in Stockholm, Sweden, Landeskog possesses exceptional leadership qualities and remarkable skills on the ice. The fact that he missed this season and the Avs didn’t fare well in the playoffs is not a coincidence.

Renowned for his tenacity and physicality, the forward possesses a rare combination of strength, speed, and hockey IQ. He drives play, is a playmaker, and knows when to score key goals at key times. Even if he’s not in the elite of the elite for NHL offense, he’s been a consistent point producer and his strong defensive presence has him admired around the league. He’s earned multiple All-Star selections and a nomination for the prestigious Mark Messier Leadership Award.

Off the ice, Landeskog is admired for his sportsmanship and community involvement.

Landeskog was selected second overall by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, making him the youngest captain in NHL history at the age of 19. Since then, he has become a cornerstone of the Avalanche franchise along with Mikke Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar.

He’s far more to the team than just an offensive weapon and 200-ft star. His presence will be sorely missed.

