NHL News

Flyers Trade Ryan Ellis to the Sharks for Grundstrom & Guryev

Ryan Ellis has been traded to the Sharks from the Flyers. Find out the implications of this trade for both teams.

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round pick to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. In return, the Sharks send back Carl Grundstrom and Artem Guryev. Ellis wrote on social media, “San Jose here I come.”

Grundstrom, 27, tallied 12 goals and 9 points in 56 games for San Jose in 2024-25, totaling 76 NHL points over seven seasons. Swedish-born, he won an SHL championship in 2016-17. Guryev, 22, a 6’4” defenseman, played in the ECHL and AHL, and will join the Flyers’ AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ellis has two more years left on his contract with a $6.25 million cap hit. His salary in 25-26 will be $5.5 million, and in 26-27, $4.5 million. He only played four games for the Flyers, all of which occurred during the 2021-22 season. Ellis has 76 goals and 275 points in 566 career games split between the Nashville Predators and Flyers.

With this deal, the Flyers will save nearly $4.5 million in cap space and will no longer have to operate under LTIR. San Jose buys cap flexibility.

