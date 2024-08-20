Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers, aiming to terminate his contract due to an alleged material breach. This move, if successful, would remove Johansen’s $4 million cap hit from the Flyers’ books, but the situation is far from resolved.
Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reports that Johansen, who has one year remaining on his contract with an $8 million salary, is expected to challenge this termination. While the Flyers have not commented publicly on the specifics, they have indicated that they are prepared to present their case if necessary. The outcome of this situation could have significant implications for both parties, as well as for the Flyers’ salary cap situation.
This type of contract termination is not without precedent in the NHL. Last year, the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Corey Perry‘s contract under similar circumstances. However, the situation eventually led to a settlement, resulting in a partial cap hit for the Blackhawks. Whether the Flyers will face a similar outcome with Johansen remains to be seen, but it’s clear that this process could take some time to play out.
Flyers Looking to Move On and Get Cap Space In the Process
Speculation at the time of the trade where the Flyers landed Johansen in a deal that sent Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche was that Johansen was never going to be a Flyer. GM Daniel Briere waived Johansen shortly after acquiring him. But, because of Johansen’s injuries, which apparently the Flyers didn’t know the severity of at the time of the trade, Johansen couldn’t be waived.
When Briere was asked to clarify what was going on in March, he responded, “I can’t really go into that at this point. We just have a different vision at this point, so that’s about all I can say. Maybe eventually I’ll be able to expand a little bit more.”
If the termination is upheld, the Flyers would gain valuable cap space, which could be utilized to make roster moves or acquire new talent. However, if Johansen successfully grieves the termination, the Flyers could face a different outcome, potentially including a settlement or cap implications.
As the situation develops, we’ll update this story with details. Johansen’s contract dispute will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for future cases in the NHL.
Next: Oilers Traded Cody Ceci For Offer Sheet and Trade Leverage
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 hours ago
Oilers Decline Offer Sheets for Holloway, Broberg: Make Trade Instead
The Edmonton Oilers chose not to match offer sheets for Philip Broberg and Dylan...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Could Make a Third Shocking Move After 2 Trades
The Edmonton Oilers could match offer sheets for Broberg and Holloway, but a third,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs and the Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Now What?
The Toronto Maple Leafs face a tough decision. Do they play Jani Hakanpaa despite...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
New Report Suggests Broberg-Oilers Relationship Beyond Repair
It might be too late to save the relationship between the Edmonton Oilers and...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Milan Lucic Possibly Looking To Make NHL Return
Longtime veteran Milan Lucic is reportedly looking to make a return to the NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Buchnevich Trade Rumors Hint Offer Sheets to Oilers No Surprise
Be it that the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues talked about a Pavel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
NHL Network Ranks Zach Hyman Among Top 20 Wingers
Coming off a 54 goal season, Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman makes waves with...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Could Oilers Explore Blockbuster Flames Trade if Broberg Goes?
Could the Edmonton Oilers explore a blockbuster Calgary Flames trade idea if Philip Broberg...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Former Caps Forward Jakub Vrana Joining Capitals On a PTO
Jakub Vrana returns to the Washington Capitals on a PTO, aiming to secure a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
What Happens if The Oilers Lose Holloway and Broberg?
The Edmonton Oilers face the possible reality of loosing two young talents. But what...