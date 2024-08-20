Flyers Place Ryan Johansen on Waivers for Contract Termination

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Ryan Johansen on unconditional waivers, aiming to terminate his contract due to an alleged material breach. This move, if successful, would remove Johansen’s $4 million cap hit from the Flyers’ books, but the situation is far from resolved.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reports that Johansen, who has one year remaining on his contract with an $8 million salary, is expected to challenge this termination. While the Flyers have not commented publicly on the specifics, they have indicated that they are prepared to present their case if necessary. The outcome of this situation could have significant implications for both parties, as well as for the Flyers’ salary cap situation.

This type of contract termination is not without precedent in the NHL. Last year, the Chicago Blackhawks terminated Corey Perry‘s contract under similar circumstances. However, the situation eventually led to a settlement, resulting in a partial cap hit for the Blackhawks. Whether the Flyers will face a similar outcome with Johansen remains to be seen, but it’s clear that this process could take some time to play out.

Flyers Looking to Move On and Get Cap Space In the Process

Speculation at the time of the trade where the Flyers landed Johansen in a deal that sent Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche was that Johansen was never going to be a Flyer. GM Daniel Briere waived Johansen shortly after acquiring him. But, because of Johansen’s injuries, which apparently the Flyers didn’t know the severity of at the time of the trade, Johansen couldn’t be waived.

When Briere was asked to clarify what was going on in March, he responded, “I can’t really go into that at this point. We just have a different vision at this point, so that’s about all I can say. Maybe eventually I’ll be able to expand a little bit more.”

If the termination is upheld, the Flyers would gain valuable cap space, which could be utilized to make roster moves or acquire new talent. However, if Johansen successfully grieves the termination, the Flyers could face a different outcome, potentially including a settlement or cap implications.

As the situation develops, we’ll update this story with details. Johansen’s contract dispute will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for future cases in the NHL.

