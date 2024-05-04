Auston Matthews’ Status for Game 7… Is He In, Or Not?

In the lead-up to Game 7, the Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping fans on their toes regarding the potential participation of star center Auston Matthews. Head coach Sheldon Keefe‘s remarks during Saturday’s team skate provided little clarity on Matthews’ status for the pivotal match against the Boston Bruins.

The Maple Leafs have won the last two games of their first-round series and done so without the services of their top-scoring forward. Some argue the forwards are playing a more well-rounded game without him and not deferring to their top scorer. All that said, they’d love to have him back in the lineup if he’s able.

Despite appearing impressive during the quick 15-minute session, Keefe remained coy, stating, “No determination on his status for tonight.” However, his subsequent comment hinted at Matthews’ absence from the lineup, indicating that the team was proceeding with their current plans.

Auston Matthews Maple Leafs hat trick

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic further added to the intrigue, reporting the team’s efforts to maintain secrecy surrounding Matthews’ potential involvement. Measures included dressing all forwards uniformly, refraining from running lines, and limiting the skate to a concise 15 minutes before Matthews departed.

In addition to the Matthews saga, Bobby McMann‘s return to the main group for the first time since his lower-body injury marks a positive development for the team. Despite Keefe’s optimism about McMann’s progress, he confirmed the forward’s absence from Game 7 action, indicating that his return to full strength may still require some time.

Auston Matthews a Lady Byng Finalist

Matthews’ uncertainty comes amidst his recognition as one of the finalists for the prestigious Lady Byng Trophy, highlighting his exceptional sportsmanship and skill on the ice. Competing against Elias Pettersson and Jaccob Slavin for the honor, Matthews’ is the talk of Game 7 in more ways than one.

Auston Matthews, Lady Byng Trophy Finalist ???? pic.twitter.com/JBubSF3MAB — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 4, 2024

