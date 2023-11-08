Flames’ Huberdeau Benched in Bold Move by Coach Huska

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau found himself benched for the entire third period by head coach Ryan Huska. This decision, though bold, was made due to what Huska described as an “off night” for the otherwise talented player. It was the latest chapter in an and up-and-down storyline for a player that still seems to be trying to find his way since joining the Flames last season.
The visuals caught on camera are actually heartbreaking. Some will contend this is the motivator Huberdeau needs — and that might be true — but to see how much it was hurting him to sit at the end of the bench for all 20 minutes of the final frame in the Flames comeback win over Nashville has caught a lot of attention in the hockey world.
While fans and teammates expressed their disappointment, Dillon Dube, Huberdeau’s teammate, stood by him, praising his positive attitude and work ethic.
Coach Huska defended his choice, stating that he wanted to go with players who were performing well in the crucial period. When questioned about the motivation behind the decision, Huska reiterated that it was solely based on Huberdeau’s performance that night. Despite the setback, Huska expressed confidence that Huberdeau would bounce back and emphasized that such experiences, while challenging, were part of the game.
Huberdeau Needs to Use This as Fuel
Following a promising start to the season with four points in the initial four games, the 30-year-old forward has faced a challenging phase. Over the subsequent eight games, he managed only two assists, a decline in performance that coincided with a decrease in shot attempts. Notably, his plus-minus rating plummeted to minus-12, with the exception of the recent 4-2 victory where he managed to maintain a neutral rating for the first time in this stretch.
This benching serves as a reminder of the high stakes and intense pressure faced by professional athletes. For Huska, that he was willing to sit his highest-paid player, it sends a message, not only to Huberdeau, but to the rest of the team. The hope is that he responds positively to this setback and breaks out of his slump. It will be tough, but she he be able to maintain a positive attitude, this is just a bump in the road.
Dube spoke highly of Huberdeau’s character and skills and emphasized Huberdeau’s positive attitude and dedication. He reassured fans and fellow players that Huberdeau would approach the situation with resilience and a smile on his face, ready to bounce back and be a professional. “Huby is the man. He’s good. He’s the most positive guy I’ve been around,” Dube said. He added, “He’s a hell of a player, he’s a hell of a person, and it’s fine. I don’t think anybody is too worried about it — I don’t think we should be.”
