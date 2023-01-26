Flames Looking Primarily at Rentals Ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

We mentioned last week that some insiders are overlooking the Calgary Flames as buyers this season. As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline nears, the Flames are still in the mix, but want to add a top scorer they think can mesh well on their top line and names like Vladimir Tarasenko and Anthony Duclair have been tossed out there.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli seems to agree. Noting the Flames are buyers, he’s specifically suggested they could be looking for rentals. He notes, “Calgary has the cap space to make just about any trade work.” He does concede that the higher cap hit players will need to see their respective teams retain some salary, since the Flames have a little over $4 million in projected space, but if Oliver Kylington is unable to go before the postseason (or not at all), the Flames could have even more room to add, and likely do so without the need for a third-party broker.

Vladimir Tarasenko Calgary Flames rumors

That gives Calgary a bit of an edge over some teams who really want to get in the market for some of the higher-ticket trade deals but will need teams like Arizona, Anaheim, Buffalo, Detroit, or Chicago to step foward or offer to take on some money in exchange for picks.

There is one catch, suggests Seravalli. He notes, “With extensions kicking in for [Jonathan] Huberdeau, [Mackenize] Weegar and [Daniel] Vladar, they likely can’t afford to be taking on players with term on their contracts. That means they are more than likely going to be shopping in the rental market, preferably for a winger who can put the puck in the net at a high rate.”

Who Are the Flames Potentially Looking At?

Seravalli mentions that Calgary might kick tires on Tarasenko (already mentioned), James van Riemsdyk, Ivan Barbashev, and Max Domi. He believes Tarasenko would be “Option A” and that the winger is ready to be moved. He does carry a no-trade clause, so he would have to waive it to join the Flames.

