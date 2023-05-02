Five Keys to a Maple Leafs’ Round 2 Win vs. the Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs will face off tonight against the Florida Panthers in the second round of the NHL playoffs. On the face of it, that the Maple Leafs are meeting the Panthers and not the Bruins is a huge surprise. Who on Earth expected Florida to pull off such an upset?
Yet, that’s just what the Panthers did. It was one of the biggest upsets in recent NHL playoff history. And, if they can do it against the President’s Trophy-Winning Bruins, they certainly can do it against the Maple Leafs as well.
The Maple Leafs will need to bring their A-game to prevent another such upset.
In the video below, Sportsnet’s Justin Bourne joined Evanka Osmak on Sportsnet Central to discuss the upcoming series and what Toronto needs to do to come out on top.
Key Points Made By Bourne
Key Point One: Matthew Tkachuk Is Not the Only Issue the Maple Leafs Must Worry About
In preparing for their Round 2 against the Panthers, the big question on many fans’ minds is who the team needs to shut down to prevent an upset. Sportsnet’s Bourne suggests that, although Panthers’ forward Matthew Tkachuk is a big part of their game, the team can’t overlook someone like Aleksander Barkov.
Related: 4 Reasons the Maple Leafs Won Round 1
Key Point Two: If the Maple Leafs Can Take Care of Their Own Business, Things Will Be Alright
Bourne also stresses how important it is that the Maple Leafs worry first about their own strategy and game plan. Toronto needs to focus on shutting down their opponents’ best players while making sure their own best players are performing at their best.
Bourne noted that head coach Sheldon Keefe mixed up the lineup in Game 6 of the Tampa Bay Lightning series, and that proved successful. Bourne believes the Maple Leafs have good depth in their defense, which should be an advantage going forward.
Key Point Three: Ilya Samsonov Is a Key to the Maple Leafs’ Success
When it comes to goaltending, Bourne believes Ilya Samsonov is going to be the X factor for the Maple Leafs. He notes that they’ll need him to be successful if they are to move on. He noted how different Samsonov played earlier in the series in Game 1 compared to how well he played during the Game 6.
If Samsonov can continue to play that well, the Maple Leafs should prevail. If Samsonov has a strong series, the Maple Leafs likely will as well. He can make that big a difference in the net.
Related: Surprise; Maple Leafs Meet Panthers Not Bruins: Easier or Not?
Key Point Four: Panthers’ Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky Is Strong, But He’s Not Andrei Vasilevskiy
As for the Panthers’ goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, Bourne isn’t that worried. While Bobrovsky has been a part of a couple of upsets in the past, Bourne believes other goaltenders in the league are more intimidating. Bourne didn’t mention Andrei Vasilevskiy per se. However, it’s obvious the Maple Leafs beat quality by making the Lightning goalie look human.
Key Point Five: The Maple Leafs Shouldn’t Overthink Their Round 2 Opponents
In the end, Bourne emphasized that the Maple Leafs simply need to focus on their own game plan. They should not overthink their opponents. If they can shut down their opponents’ best players (which they did well against the Lightning) and create a game plan where their own best players perform at their best, they can stave off an upset from the Panthers.
As the series gets underway, Maple Leafs’ fans will eagerly watch to see if their team can rise to the challenge. If they can, the Maple Leafs should be able to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Related: Four Songs Maple Leafs’ Nation Should Have on Its Playlist Today
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 21 hours ago
Calgary Flames Reportedly Remove Darryl Sutter as Head Coach
The Calgary Flames have reportedly made a coaching change and Darryl Sutter is no...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Bowness Blasts Jets Players Ahead of Rumored Roster Changes
The Winnipeg Jets were booted from the NHL playoffs and head coach Rick Bowness...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Cooper Slams Former Coach For Discussing Vasilevskiy Weakness
Jon Cooper not happy that former Tampa coach Derek Lalonde was talking about his...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Game-Time Decision: Joe Pavelski Close to Return for Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski is continually improving in regards to his health. He plans to travel...
-
Featured/ 7 days ago
2023 NHL Deadline Trades That Haven’t Panned Out As Expected
Some teams make out really well with smart trade deadline deals. Other teams find...
-
NHL News/ 7 days ago
Makar Suspension Likely As NHL Tries to Avoid Avs/Kraken Bloodbath
Cale Makar has a hearing with the NHL DoPS and it's likely he's looking...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 week ago
Oilers Look to Jack Campbell in Game 4… What About Game 5?
Jack Campbell may have saved the season for the Edmonton Oilers. Should they call...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
McDavid On Lack of Playoff Scoring: “I Couldn’t Care Less About Points”
Connor McDavid was asked about a lack of scoring so far in the series...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 weeks ago
Hurricanes’ Teräväinen Injury Will Test Team’s Postseason Resolve
The Carolina Hurricanes will miss forward Teuvo Teräväinen for the remainder of Round 1...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Alex DeBrincat Future With Senators Remains in Limbo
With conflicting reports about Alex DeBrincat's plans of signing a contract extension with the...