Fanatics Replaces Adidas as the Official NHL Jersey Outfitter

As confirmed by both parties in social media tweets and official press releases on Tuesday, Fanatics will become the NHL’s official on-ice uniform outfitter in 2024-25. Fanatics called it the company taking the next step as a performance brand and longtime NHL partner, and the two have signed to work in partnership on a new 10-year deal. Fanatics will replace Adidas as the NHL’s outfitter of on-ice uniforms and authentic jerseys. Adidas had chosen not to pursue an extension of its seven-year deal with the NHL.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This marks the 1st time Fanatics branding will be directly on an official player uniform for a pro sports property. As seen in a promotional video by the company, Fanatics gear has been worn when players celebrate Stanley Cup victories or are in practice gear. Plenty of fans have owned Fanatics products. This will be the first time they are supplying the NHL with the jerseys players will wear.
“This expansion of our partnership with Fanatics is a reflection of our shared commitment to innovation, performance, and serving our players and fans,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Fanatics is a sports industry market leader and with its proven track record in e-commerce and retail operations, licensed fan merchandise, and performance gear, our players and fans should look forward to what Fanatics will bring to the best uniforms in all of sports.”
“This is a natural evolution of our partnership with the NHL,” Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics Commerce, told ESPN. “I’ve said to our team that when we deliver big results for partners and we bring innovation to how they serve their fans, it earns us the right to do more together.”
While some wonder if this is the right decision by the NHL, ESPN is reporting that Fanatics will use the same factory based in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, that Adidas did to produce its jerseys. The specs will be exactly the same and any differences will be minimal. “While there will be differences in some of the fabrics and materials, “It will be almost indiscernible” to the jerseys currently in use, said NHL executive vice president of marketing Brian Jennings.
