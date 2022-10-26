Barry Trotz Expresses Interest in Coaching Original Six Team

After being fired by the New York Islanders early into the offseason, it was well noted that Barry Trotz would have his fair share of options on where to coach next. That said, the summer has come and gone, and though the 2022-23 season has begun, Trotz remains unemployed, though that may be at his own decision.

Related: Four Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 3-1 Loss to Golden Knights

There were several teams believed to be in on Trotz this offseason, the most notable being the Winnipeg Jets. It is believed that the two-time Jack Adams Award winner turned down at least one job offer this summer, and according to a recent appearance on The Cam & Strick Podcast, he may have done so in hopes of waiting for an opportunity with an original six club.

“I’ve never coached an original six. That would intrigue me,” Trotz admitted. For those unaware, those six clubs are the Boston Bruins, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers.

With both the Bruins and Canadiens, there isn’t much of a fit for Trotz right now, as they each have new head coaches themselves in Jim Montgomery and Martin St. Louis. The same can be said for the Red Wings, who hired Derek Lalonde this summer. As for the Blackhawks, it is very unlikely Trotz would have any desire to head there given the state of their current roster, and the Rangers seem more than happy with Gerard Gallant in charge.

For those counting, that leaves one team remaining in the Maple Leafs. This fit would seemingly work for a number of reasons. First, Auston Matthews and co. have gotten off to a slow start in 2022-23, which has already resulted in whispers surrounding Sheldon Keefe’s job security.

Perhaps even more in Trotz’ favor for potentially landing a gig in Toronto is that this is a team who, despite plenty of talent, have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since 2004. Plenty of this has to do with their questionable defensive zone play, an area of the game which Trotz specializes in.

He could very well be what is missing from Kyle Dubas’ squad having the success many have envisioned over the years, and from the sounds of his quote, he may very well have interest in jumping on board. If the Leafs continue their so-so play for much longer, expect rumors of a Trotz hiring to gain some serious steam.

Next: Carey Price Says He’s Not Planning Retirement Yet