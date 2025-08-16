NHL News
Ex-Leaf Jani Hakanpaa Eyes Comeback, Attracting NHL Interest
Fully cleared after a tough season in Toronto, Hakanpaa is looking to add physicality and depth to an NHL blue line on a new team.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jani Hakanpaa is ready to return to the NHL after a challenging 2024-25 season. Originally signed last summer, his contract faced delays due to a serious knee injury that threatened his career. He eventually returned to Toronto but managed to play in just two games.
The 33-year-old signed a $1.47 million agreement that expired at the end of the 2024-25 season. Whether he gets anything close to that based on what happened last season seems illogical. At the same time, the cap has gone up, there are teams with money to spend, and he is now fully cleared and free to sign with any team.
Hakanpaa has something to prove and is actively seeking a new NHL opportunity for the upcoming season.
Is A PTO Most Likely For Hakanpaa?
If healthy, Hakanpaa offers a physical presence and depth for an NHL blue line. While he may be limited to a more sheltered role on a low-cost contract, he makes for an intriguing option. Any team looking for a right-shot defenseman who brings toughness might like the idea of him on their roster.
The 33-year-old told Ilta-Sanomat’s Ville Touru that he was actually cleared to play in the playoffs last season, had the Leafs called upon him to suit up. They didn’t. He seemed to understand why and it likely rules out Toronto as a potential destination for a new deal.
All that said, he’s good to go and has already received calls from NHL clubs. While he waits for the market to potentially open up a door, he might be looking at a potential tryout (PTO) with an NHL franchise. Given his recent injury history, that may be all an NHL team is prepared to offer.
Next: Bouchard Living Up to New Contract Hinges on Two Key Factors
