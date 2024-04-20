Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers is still out, not on the ice as the team took to a Saturday morning skate ahead of their first-round series matchup versus the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. Is he going to be able to go? If not, what is the plan for the Oilers and how long will Kane be out of action?

It’s not entirely clear why he’s still out. Word over the last couple of days was that he was out for “maintenance”, but it sure seems like something else is going on. He didn’t play the final game of the season, but then again, few of the Oilers’ top stars did. Kane has missed other action, but the issue wasn’t said to be serious. Coach Kris Knoblauch indicated that if it was a playoff game, Kane would be in.

So, either that’s still the case and he’s just not practicing. Or, the injury, whatever it is, has gotten worse. There were conflicting reports about Mattias Janmark also not being at Saturday’s practice. The team has not commented on Kane’s status yet, but will be asked after the gets off the ice.

Dylan Holloway Ready to Fill in For Kane If Required

It’s not good news if Kane can’t go. Fortunately, the Oilers are deeper this season than they have been in years past. Particularly, Dylan Holloway has come up from Bakersfield and looks ready to take on more responsibility with the team. He is young, fast, physical, and skilled and has shown over the past six games that he’s got serious offensive ability.

If Kane is unavailable, Holloway’s five points in his last six games bring with it at least some relief. There was already a question as to how the Oilers would fit Holloway into the lineup. A Kane absence answers that question.

