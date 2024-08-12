Evander Kane Injury Update Ends Trade Rumors to Division Rivals

A quote of mine in an article for The Hockey News was recently taken out of context by another hockey website. That site claimed I reported a potential disagreement between the Edmonton Oilers and forward Evander Kane. What I did was peg Kane as the ultimate wild card for Edmonton, mainly because it’s hard to know if he’ll be healthy and a difference-maker for the Oilers or if he’ll struggle.

I pointed out that CEO Jeff Jackson and Kane didn’t exactly describe his injury situation in the same way, hinting that there might be a slight communication issue that makes it hard to determine how lingering the issues are. I wrote:

“What makes him such a wild card is that it’s hard to read from day to day and interview to interview where Kane stands health wise. CEO Jeff Jackson mentioned an “issue with his hip,” and the nature of his injury and recovery path remains unclear. Meanwhile, Kane called it a “sports hernia” that was bugging him most of last season. Is it a hip? Is it a hernia? Is it a bit of both? Do either keep him out to the point he’s unreliable?”

That quote was taken to suggest these two sides had a potential issue that needed to be worked out, which is not at all what I was arguing. However, Kane’s name has come up in trade rumors this offseason and his injuries and commitment to Edmonton are center-stage in those discussions.

** Update: On Monday, Oilers Now Host Bob Stauffer wrote the following, confirming my take that Kane’s injury is a real uncertainty.

“Hearing there is a very good chance that the @EdmontonOilers Evander Kane won’t be ready for the start of the season…that he may require surgery…and is likely to be on LTIR to start the year.”

Kane Linked to the Ducks and Kings

According to the “2 Mutts Hockey Podcast”, the Los Angeles Kings and the Anaheim Ducks have an interest in Kane, if he’s available. They argue it’s a moot point because Kane has no desire to leave the Oilers and he and his family have heavily invested in the city. He has a no-trade clause, so he’s got the potential to squash any deal, which it sounds like he’d do, should the Oilers ask.

They wrote:

“Evander Kane will be ready for training camp, he will take part in the Captain Skates come early September. Going on LTIR isn’t the plan according to sources. Kane & his family have invested in staying in Edmonton over the next two years & beyond. The Ducks & Kings have interest in Kane but he’s not looking to waive his NMC at this time. He WANTS to be an Oiler!”

It’s important to remember too, that trades between division rivals are rare. It happens, but there’s typically a tax associated with dealing inside the same division. If Kane is healthy, trading him to the Kings, for example, could come back to bite Edmonton as Los Angeles is a playoff bubble team. Should Kane help the Kings make the playoffs and they play the Oilers again (they have to last two seasons in the first round) the Oilers don’t exactly want a motivated Kane hunting down their top guys.

Don’t Expect a Trade for Kane Out of Edmonton

Between the buzz that division rivals are the ones interested and the fact that Kane has no desire to go anywhere, don’t expect to see a trade. Kane is likely going to stay with the Oilers, work on getting healthy, and being as effective a player as he can be.

The Oilers want to get over that emotional Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, and had Kane been in that series and his typical healthy self, the Oilers might have become Stanley Cup Champions.

