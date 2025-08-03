Calgary Flames
Flames Get Trade Interest on Rasmus Andersson from Several Contenders
Rasmus Andersson is drawing interest from several contenders, with one scribe listing four teams as the most aggressive.
The Calgary Flames may be inching closer to a major decision on defenseman Rasmus Andersson, as multiple teams are reportedly showing serious trade interest. While Andersson’s six-team no-trade list limits potential destinations, Bryan Wilson of The Hockey News lists several contenders that are believed to be in the mix for the rugged, right-shot blue-liner.
Among the most persistent suitors are the Dallas Stars, who are in win-now mode. While ice time could be a concern given the presence of Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley, Andersson would add playoff-tested depth. Wilson contends that if Calgary could acquire top prospect Mavrik Bourque—who just tallied 77 points in 71 AHL games—or 6-foot-5 defenseman Lian Bichsel, the deal would have major upside for the Flames’ long-term rebuild.
The Vegas Golden Knights are another natural fit, with Andersson’s physical game and leadership profile aligning well with their championship DNA. A return involving promising defenders like Kaedan Korczak or Lukas Cormier could help Calgary retool with NHL-ready talent. As is the case with most of the trades Vegas makes, the salary cap is a hurdle. They would need to either move salary back or offload it before the start of the 2025-26 season.
Toronto is also a team to watch, especially with GM Brad Treliving—the man who drafted Andersson in 2015—running the show. A potential reunion with Chris Tanev would give the Leafs a more stable blue line, and a piece like Nick Robertson heading back to Calgary could make the cap math almost work. The Leafs would need to include a high pick along with Robertson and likely something else.
Perhaps the most intriguing possibility? The Carolina Hurricanes, who just lost Brent Burns and have the cap space to add a top-four defender. While it’s unlikely the Canes move star prospect Alexander Nikishin, his name would be the one to ask for. His upside is elite, and Calgary’s growing pool of Russian blueliners makes it an enticing scenario.
With interest heating up, GM Craig Conroy holds a key asset—and potentially the key to reshaping the Flames’ future.
