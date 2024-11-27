Evan Bouchard’s offensive production has been a critical component of the Edmonton Oilers’ success, particularly on the power play over the past few seasons. This year, there’s been some thought to changing up the look of a struggling man-advantage for the Oilers and Bouchard being replaced by another defenseman is an idea that’s been tossed out there. A troubling trend in his shooting statistics suggests there’s some merit to the idea.

If this trend continues, it could have significant implications for both the team and his future contract negotiations.

In 2024, an alarming 47% of Bouchard’s shot attempts have been blocked, a career-high and a noticeable jump from previous seasons. For comparison, his blocked shot rates were 37% in 2023, 42% in 2022, and 31% in 2021. This inefficiency, especially when quarterbacking the league’s most potent power play, is raising eyebrows.

Evan Bouchard’s shooting totals on the power play have some worried

In a recent interview, Bouchard admitted that defense coach Paul Coffey has grown frustrated with Bouchard over becoming what has been nicknamed the “shinpad assassin.” Essentially, he is shooting pucks into defenders, which is a) not allowing shots to get on net and to the forwards and b) creating breakout chances the other way.

An interesting trend of more shots being blocked than ever before is problematic for Evan Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers. It's a 10% gap between 2024 and 2023. Shots on goal vs. shot attempts ain't pretty either. pic.twitter.com/0vLQGjRM8n — NHL Trade Talk (@nhl_tradetalk) November 26, 2024

Blocked shots not only reduce scoring opportunities but also risk creating turnovers that opponents can capitalize on. For a player like Bouchard, whose role revolves around generating offense and setting up plays, these numbers could influence how management evaluates his performance in a contract year.

Bouchard’s Shooting is Affecting the Oilers’ Power Play

With Bouchard set to negotiate his next deal, improving his ability to get pucks through to the net is essential. And, if his hope is to be paid like a No. 1, and someone who quarterbacks the power play for the next eight seasons, he needs to figure this issue out.

If this trend continues, it could impact his earning potential and the Oilers’ confidence in him as a long-term solution on their blue line. He’s elite in several areas, but his calling card is his poise and ability to shoot the puck at over 100 mph. Take that weapon away, and it’s hard to know what he’s worth.

