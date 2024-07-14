Oilers Vulnerable to Squeeze from Offer Sheet on Philip Broberg

The Edmonton Oilers are currently over the salary cap and face the critical task of signing restricted free agents (RFAs) Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway. The Oilers’ precarious cap situation leaves them particularly vulnerable to offer sheets, a rare but potentially disruptive move by other NHL teams.
On July 12, during his show Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer discussed the ongoing contract negotiations for Broberg and Holloway. Stauffer noted, “I don’t see anything imminent out there at this time regarding Philip Broberg, and for that matter Dylan Holloway.” These negotiations can be protracted, especially for a cap-strapped team like the Oilers, who must resolve their financial issues by opening day. Unfortunately for Edmonton, the delay opens up the door for teams to consider making a move that would leave the Oilers in a tricky situation.
Oilers Aren’t In a Great Position to Match an Offer
The Oilers’ cap vulnerability makes them a prime target for offer sheets. NHL insider Frank Seravalli explained:
If I were another team, I’d be trying to offer sheet Philip Broberg. I’d give him six years times $4.5 million (AAV). You got a young defenceman who already let you know that he was unhappy with his opportunity… Made the case in the playoffs, that he probably should have been playing all year, with the way that he played.
He now is an important part of their team going forward, and they don’t have the ability to keep him if they get an offer sheet. There’s really no way to even match that.
Rival teams, such as the Calgary Flames, could exploit this weakness to disrupt Edmonton’s roster. Even if Calgary or another team has no genuine interest in acquiring Broberg submitting an offer sheet could squeeze acting GM Jeff Jackson.
Philip Broberg, a young defenseman with significant potential, is someone the Oilers want to keep. That said a $4.5 million offer regardless of the term would see Edmonton struggle to match it. Edmonton would be forced into making significant roster adjustments, possibly even trading valuable assets to stay cap-compliant.
Is This a Realistic Situation the Oilers Might Have to Deal With?
While offer sheets are uncommon in the NHL, the mere possibility poses a strategic threat to the Oilers. A rival team could use this tactic to destabilize Edmonton’s plans, forcing them to either match an unaffordable offer or lose a promising player. That said, it’s key to note that Broberg has to agree to sign the offer sheet to even begin the process.
If Broberg and the Oilers have talked and the two sides are aware that an offer is coming, there may be a deal worked out. At the same time, any team offer-sheeting Broberg has to feel confident he’s a player they want to take a calculated bet on. He played extremely well in the playoffs this past season, but he’s not a sure thing.
Next: Could Oilers Make Offseason Move with Shockingly Inactive Team?
Gordoil
July 14, 2024 at 12:44 pm
As you mentioned the player must sign said offer sheet. The player and Agent are well aware of the situation, and if he signed an offer sheet knowing that the Oilers can’t afford it- That would be a character flaw in the player. Which the Oilers “being a real contender” would have no interest in matching. They are on the cusp of winning with this group and only desire team players and even though Broberg was sounding like he wanted a change last year it was because he wasn’t playing. He cansurly see he has a spot on this team now.
Kotkaniemi is a prime example of that.