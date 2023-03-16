How Well Do You Know Your Edmonton Oilers’ 1990s History?

During the 1980s, the Edmonton Oilers were one of the greatest teams in the history of the NHL – a dynasty. That changed in the 1990s. While the team had some good players, they didn’t put it all together again until Connor McDavid came on the scene many years later.
This trivia quiz tests your knowledge of the Oilers years right after the Great One – Wayne Gretzky – was traded to the Los Angeles Kings. BTW, there’s a question about that on the trivia quiz.
Good luck to you as you remember this decade of Oilers’ history.
10- Point Trivia Quiz
Directions: Read each question. Then choose the correct answer from the four choices that follow. When you have finished, look at the Answer Key at the bottom of the page. How well did you do? Good luck.
Question One: Who was the captain of the Edmonton Oilers during much of the mid-1990s?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Wayne Gretzky b) Kelly Buchburger c) Jari Kurri d) Grant Fuhr
Question Two: In which year did the Oilers win their last Stanley Cup?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) 1991 b) 1990 c) 1997 d) 1994
Question Three: Who won the Conn Smythe Trophy for the Oilers in their last Stanley Cup victory of the 1990s?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Wayne Gretzky b) Mark Messier c) Bill Ranford d) Curtis Joseph
Question Four: Which Oilers player set an NHL record by scoring 50 goals in just 39 games during the 1981-82 season?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Wayne Gretzky b) Jari Kurri c) Glenn Anderson d) Paul Coffey
Question Five: Here’s a hard one. In which year did the Oilers change the name of their old arena, Northlands Coliseum, to the name Skyreach Centre?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) 1990 b) 1992 c) 1998 d) 2015
Question Six: Which Oilers player won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in the 1990-91 season? It was the closest vote ever.
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Wayne Gretzky b) Mark Messier c) Jari Kurri d) Grant Fuhr
Question Seven: Who scored the game-winning goal for the Oilers in Game 5 of the 1990 Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins? Hint, you can still hear his voice if you are watching hockey games.
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Mark Messier b) Craig Simpson c) Jari Kurri d) Kevin Lowe
Question Eight: Which defenseman won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in the 1991-92 season? However, by that time he was no longer with the Oilers.
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Paul Coffey b) Chris Pronger c) Steve Smith d) Kevin Lowe
Question Nine: In which year did the Oilers trade Wayne Gretzky to the Los Angeles Kings?
Choose the Correct Answer: a) 1988 b) 1989 c) 1990 d) 1991
Question Ten: On April 29, 1997, which Oilers player scored the game-winning overtime goal in Game 7 of the 1997 Stanley Cup first-round series against the Dallas Stars? It was one of the most iconic goals in Oilers’ history.
Choose the Correct Answer: a) Doug Weight b) Todd Marchant c) Mark Messier d) Ryan Smyth
Answer Key
Here is the answer key for the Edmonton Oilers 1990s history multiple-choice quiz:
- b) Kelly Buchburger
- b) 1990
- c) Bill Ranford
- a) Wayne Gretzky
- c) 1998
- b) Mark Messier
- b) Craig Simpson
- a) Paul Coffey
- a) 1988
- b) Todd Marchant
