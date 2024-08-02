Update on Delays in Red Wings’ Deals with Seider and Raymond

As the offseason progresses, the Detroit Red Wings have yet to finalize contracts for restricted free agents Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, their two most crucial signings this summer. The importance of these contracts stems from their potential to shape the team’s long-term cap structure, alongside Dylan Larkin’s contract, which runs through 2031. For Seider and Raymond, long-term deals would cover their prime earning years and that means it is extremely important the Red Wings get it right.
Sportsnet’s Luke Fox provided insights into the current state of negotiations. For Seider, comparisons are being drawn to Ottawa’s eight-year, $64.4 million deal for Jake Sanderson and Buffalo’s lucrative offers to Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. An imminent eight-year extension for Seider could make him the highest-paid defenseman on the team, with an average annual value (AAV) of around $8.6 million, just below Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit.
One factor contributing to the delay in his deal is the rising salary cap, both this year and in the foreseeable future. With potential discrepancies in what is considered a fair deal under the new cap structure, negotiating terms that span up to eight years can be challenging.
Meanwhile, Raymond’s situation might see the Red Wings take a different approach, potentially involving a mid-term deal. GM Steve Yzerman has already shown he’s not afraid to do mid-term deals and Fox cited Alex DeBrincat’s four-year, $7.875 million contract as a comparable.
Raymond’s production is expected to improve in 2024-25 despite a likely shooting percentage regression. That doesn’t mean he’ll have a down season. As Max Bultman of The Athletic points out, with a career average of 14.8 percent, even a dip to his rookie rate of 12.5 percent could be offset by increased shot volume.
Raymond’s commitment to the team remains strong, as he affirmed, “I love this team, I love the city, and I want to be here.”
These Deals Will Get Done, But the Red Wings Aren’t Rushing Things
The Red Wings are confident deals will be finalized, but the term each agrees to might be what both sides are working on sorting out. For Seider, the priority will be on a long-term agreement, and for Raymond, that’s not as much of a guarantee.
Next: Bowman Should Fix Oilers’ Other Issue Before Draisaitl Extension
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers at Risk of Stuart Skinner Fatigue Being an Issue in 2024-25
Edmonton Oilers' goaltender Stuart Skinner has played a lot of hockey in the last...
-
News/ 1 day ago
Jeff Marek’s Exit from Sportsnet Linked to NHL Draft Investigation
Jeff Marek's sudden exit from Sportsnet is reportedly linked to a potential NHL Draft...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Daniil Miromanov: Flames’ Next Breakout Candidate?
Daniil Miromanov was acquired by the Flames in the Noah Hanifin deal. Can his...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
New ESPN Ranking Article After McDavid’s Controversial Snub
Connor McDavid shines in new ESPN rankings list following controversy and Leon Draisaitl makes...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
NHL Rising Stars Poised for Breakout Seasons in 2024-25
The 2024-25 NHL season will provide lots of rising young talent. What player will...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Calgary Flames Sign Dustin Wolf to a Two-Year Contract
The Calgary Flames have signed promising goaltender Dustin Wolf to a two-year extension with...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 4 days ago
Jets and Sabres Tried to Acquire Martin Necas Per Insider
Before Martin Necas signed with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets...
-
Calgary Flames/ 4 days ago
Is Nazem Kadri Waiving His NMC A Real Possibility?
Given the Calgary Flames' direction towards a rebuild, will we see Nazem Kadri entertain...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
What If Johnny Gaudreau Never Left The Calgary Flames?
What would have happened if Johnny Gaudreau never left Calgary? Would the Flames be...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
3 Ways Stan Bowman Can Eventually Win Over Oilers Fans
There's no taking back Stan Bowman's involvement in the Kyle Beach sexual assault case...