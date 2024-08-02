Update on Delays in Red Wings’ Deals with Seider and Raymond

As the offseason progresses, the Detroit Red Wings have yet to finalize contracts for restricted free agents Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, their two most crucial signings this summer. The importance of these contracts stems from their potential to shape the team’s long-term cap structure, alongside Dylan Larkin’s contract, which runs through 2031. For Seider and Raymond, long-term deals would cover their prime earning years and that means it is extremely important the Red Wings get it right.

Sportsnet’s Luke Fox provided insights into the current state of negotiations. For Seider, comparisons are being drawn to Ottawa’s eight-year, $64.4 million deal for Jake Sanderson and Buffalo’s lucrative offers to Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. An imminent eight-year extension for Seider could make him the highest-paid defenseman on the team, with an average annual value (AAV) of around $8.6 million, just below Larkin’s $8.7 million cap hit.

One factor contributing to the delay in his deal is the rising salary cap, both this year and in the foreseeable future. With potential discrepancies in what is considered a fair deal under the new cap structure, negotiating terms that span up to eight years can be challenging.

Meanwhile, Raymond’s situation might see the Red Wings take a different approach, potentially involving a mid-term deal. GM Steve Yzerman has already shown he’s not afraid to do mid-term deals and Fox cited Alex DeBrincat’s four-year, $7.875 million contract as a comparable.

Raymond’s production is expected to improve in 2024-25 despite a likely shooting percentage regression. That doesn’t mean he’ll have a down season. As Max Bultman of The Athletic points out, with a career average of 14.8 percent, even a dip to his rookie rate of 12.5 percent could be offset by increased shot volume.

Raymond’s commitment to the team remains strong, as he affirmed, “I love this team, I love the city, and I want to be here.”

These Deals Will Get Done, But the Red Wings Aren’t Rushing Things

The Red Wings are confident deals will be finalized, but the term each agrees to might be what both sides are working on sorting out. For Seider, the priority will be on a long-term agreement, and for Raymond, that’s not as much of a guarantee.

