Craig Conroy to Be Named Next GM of the Calgary Flames

It appears the Calgary Flames have found their next general manager. According to a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the franchise is set to name Craig Conroy as the team’s next GM, promoting him from Assistant General Manager, with more hires to follow. Conroy was a likely candidate to be poached by another team, so with the hire Calgary keep their guy, one they have spent eight years developing.
Dreger tweeted on Sunday, “Busy week ahead for a couple of Canadian teams. Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames, while the Maple Leafs begin their GM process in earnest. Expect other additions in Calgary as well.”
The news follows a crazy weekend with general manager news. The Toronto Maple Leafs took most of the attention away from the Flames’ search when they announced that Kyle Dubas wouldn’t be back, and Calgary even took made some of their own headlines when they finally allowed other teams to speak with former GM Brad Treliving. Still, by the time all of this news hit the front pages, Calgary was well down the line of interviewing candidates for the job after Brad Treliving chose to look at other options, and not return to the organization.
Frank Seravalli tweeted on Friday, “Hearing #Flames are in final stages of their GM search. Announcement next week? Believe 4 external candidates visited YYC in last week for in-person interviews, including Dave Nonis, Stan Bowman, and Marc Bergevin.” But, there was always a chance the Flames would hire from within and if Dreger’s report is accurate, that’s exactly what they’ve done.
Conroy played nine seasons for the team as a player and became team captain before Jarome Iginla took over in 2003. Conroy was hired on as a Special Assistant to the General Manager and became Assistant General Manager before the 2014-15 season.
One has to wonder if one of the hires Conroy might make as new GM is that of Iginla. If there was ever a time to bring someone like him into the organization, this might be it.
