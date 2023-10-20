Western Conference Team Now New Favorite to Sign Patrick Kane

While teams like the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres have been mentioned as interested clubs in Patrick Kane, there’s a new team taking the lead when it comes to betting favorites. There is growing anticipation that the seasoned forward could make his return to the NHL as early as next month following off-season hip surgery and the Dallas Stars have emerged as a new frontrunner, according to a couple of sources.
With several potential destinations in the mix, the speculation surrounding Kane’s future has reached a fever pitch. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet saw the fit with Dallas a while back, and his podcast host partner Elliotte Friedman is starting to hear from reputable sources that Marek is onto something. While Friedman still likes the Florida Panthers, the Stars make a compelling case.
While the Rangers offer Kane another chance to make good after a disappointing run, and the Buffalo Sabres stand out as a sentimental choice and the Panthers aggressively pursued Kane during the summer the Stars might offer the best roster fit.
Recent discussions indicate that Dallas could indeed be a frontrunner. Friedman revealed that insiders have supported the theory of Kane joining the Stars, citing Dallas’s impressive blend of veteran and young talent, their strong offense, and their ability to adapt to various playing styles. And, if Kane values the chance to chase a Stanley Cup with a talented and versatile team, Dallas might be that chance.
The One Area Where Dallas Falls Short
However, there’s a caveat to consider. Dallas’s geographical location poses a potential challenge due to extensive travel distances, which might not align with Kane’s preferences. Marek labeled the team as one with the worst travel schedule in the NHL.
