Crosby Overtakes Gretzky with 20th Point-Per-Game Season

Sidney Crosby set a new NHL record on Thursday, becoming the first player in league history to record 20 point-per-game seasons. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing record of 19 such seasons, proving Crosby is now the most consistently excellent player in the history of the NHL.

Crosby had 79 points going into Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. It was his 72nd game of the season (the Penguins’ 74th of the campaign). With a goal in the first period, he reached 80 points, which, if he plays the remaining games, would take him to 80 games in the season.

His consistency and dominance have remained unwavering since the Penguins selected him first overall in 2005.

Point-Per-Game Seasons Isn’t Wild, But Crosby Having 20 Of Them Is

Averaging at least one point per game is one way to define the best of the best in the NHL. It’s not unheard of for multiple players to reach that benchmark and be among the elite. But, for someone to do it in back-to-back seasons starts to set them apart. The more they do it, the more elite company they place themselves in. For Crosby to have done so 20 times is amazing.

One would have to go back to the 2011-12 season when he played in only 22 games to see that he posted under 40 points.

Crosby’s ability to reach this milestone for two decades is a testament to how good he is. His level of skill and consistency is unmatched.

Crosby Gretzky record

And to beat Gretzky’s record is even more impressive. This might be the second huge Gretzky record to go down this season, assuming Alex Ovechkin can break the all-time goal-scoring record.

Congratulations to Sidney Crosby on an amazing career that isn’t anywhere close to over. There’s every chance he will add to this running total and make it nearly impossible to break.

