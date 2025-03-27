Corey Perry “Pi–ed” Over Missed Opportunity After Skinner Hit

In a bit of an unexpected, but perhaps not surprising twist, Edmonton Oilers veteran forward Corey Perry took responsibility for not reacting to a controversial collision that saw starting goaltender Stuart Skinner exit Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars with an injury.

During the third period, Dallas forward Mikko Rantanen clipped Skinner’s head with his knee in a fly-by play, forcing the Oilers’ netminder out of the game. Perry, who was on the ice at the time, admitted he didn’t see the hit when it happened but was frustrated with himself for not standing up for his teammate.

“No, I was pissed at myself,” Perry told TSN’s Ryan Rishaug when asked if the Oilers had responded properly. “I didn’t see what happened. I was on the ice when Rantanen hit Skinner. And that’s on me. I should never have let that happen.”

While Perry couldn’t have stopped Rantanen’s hit on Skinner, his taking responsibility shows what kind of leader he is. With the Oilers’ two top stars out of the lineup, Perry—even in a depth role—is taking on the role of on-ice and off-ice leader and the pressure that comes with being accountable.

Corey Perry blames himself for lack of response to Skinner’s hit

Perry’s accountability is a testament to why Edmonton re-signed him this season. Despite initial doubts about his age and effectiveness, the 38-year-old has been one of the team’s best two-way forwards, scoring 16 goals—his highest total since 2021-22. If he winds up with a 20-goal campaign, few will be surprised.

All the while, he’s doing whatever role is asked of him, which is something he’s shown consistency with since arriving in Edmonton.

The Oilers Need More Leadership With Absences Starting to Pile Up

Skinner’s injury comes at a difficult time for the Oilers, who are already dealing with the absences of key players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The team has recalled goaltender Olivier Rodrigue from the Bakersfield Condors in response while loaning Derek Ryan back to the AHL.

While Perry acknowledged the Oilers need to internally address their lack of response to such hits- another questionable one came later in the game when Sam Steel seemingly ran Calvin Pickard- it will be fascinating to see how other players step up in that regard as the Oilers push for a deep playoff run.

The Oilers ultimately lost that game on Wednesday by a score of 4-3. But, not before fighting back in the third period from a 4-0 deficit.

Next: Oilers’ Late Rally Falls Short After Stuart Skinner Injury vs Stars