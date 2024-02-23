Coyotes Take Swift Action After Troubling Adam Ruzicka Viral Video Posted

In a story that has caught many hockey fans off guard — and like the Arizona Coyotes organization –, the Coyotes have swiftly responded to a concerning video posted by forward Adam Ruzicka on Instagram. In the video, he was seen with what appeared to be cocaine. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the team has decided to place Ruzicka on waivers for the purpose of contract termination.

The video, now removed from Ruzicka’s Instagram account, depicted him setting up what seemed to be a cocaine station and grinning before consumption. Despite its deletion, the footage was widely circulated on social media platforms, raising questions about the team’s stance. It appears clear they have no tolerance for his actions.

This video is from Adam Ruzicka's story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber. pic.twitter.com/oSICPSltwz — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 23, 2024

Ruzicka, a recent addition to the Coyotes after being claimed on waivers from the Calgary Flames, has played three games for Arizona but failed to record a point. The Coyotes’ decision to terminate his contract comes amid an already challenging season for the team.

The NHL and the Coyotes’ management were faced with deciding the appropriate course of action, with possibilities ranging from a leave of absence for Ruzicka to involvement in the NHL and NHLPA Players Assistance program. It appears they plan to cut ties altogether.

Adam Ruzicka Coyotes termination

Ruzicka Video Showed a Poor Choice in Judgement

This incident draws parallels to the case of Washington Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov, who faced a four-year ban from the IIHF after testing positive for cocaine during the 2019 IIHF World Championships. The video evidence of the incident was a significant factor, but Kuznetsov’s explanation was ultimately accepted by the NHL and the Capitals.

Many fans are saying, it’s one thing for Ruzicka to be taking a substance like this, it’s another thing completely to post a video about it. While both are wildly questionable decisions for a pro athlete, the latter had to be seen as something that could cost him his job.

As the league and the Coyotes grapple with this unfortunate situation, the immediate termination of Ruzicka’s contract sends a clear message that the organization does not take such behavior lightly, prioritizing the well-being and reputation of the team.

