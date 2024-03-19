Brock University Goalie Connor Ungar Talks Signing with the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have bolstered their goaltending depth by signing Canadian university standout Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal marks a significant milestone for Ungar, who shone in his rookie season at Brock University, posting impressive stats of a 20-6-0 record, a 2.15 goals-against average, and an outstanding .932 save percentage.

Ungar, hailing from Calgary, expressed gratitude to the Brock Badgers and Brock University, acknowledging their pivotal role in his eventual journey to the National Hockey League (NHL). His remarkable performance earned him recognition as the OUA’s Goaltender and Rookie of the Year, showcasing his potential for eventual pro duty. But, before he can do so, his path leads to the AHL.

“I will be joining them [Bakersfield Condors] at the end of the month,” Ungar told Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor. He added, “I can finish up some school stuff, and they are on a long road trip and I will join them after.” Bakersfield is looking forward to having him, but they’ve got a loaded crew there this season with veteran Jack Campbell down there and playing well.

While in Bakersfield, California, he aims to continue his development, make his mark in professional hockey, and integrate into the Oilers’ system. “It’s difficult to find the exact words to describe what this opportunity means to me… I’m very grateful to have this next chance and beyond excited to see where it may lead.”

Oilers Seem to Like Their Brock Alumn

Ungar’s signing with the Oilers holds special significance beyond his on-ice aspirations. He is set to join a franchise with a strong presence of Brock University alumni, further highlighting their connection to the University. It’s not clear if that factored into his decision, but the Oilers aren’t shy about using that school as a prospect and staffing resource.

As Ungar embarks on this new chapter with the Edmonton Oilers, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his progression and contributions to the team’s future success.

