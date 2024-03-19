Brock University Goalie Connor Ungar Talks Signing with the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have bolstered their goaltending depth by signing Canadian university standout Connor Ungar to a two-year, entry-level contract. The deal marks a significant milestone for Ungar, who shone in his rookie season at Brock University, posting impressive stats of a 20-6-0 record, a 2.15 goals-against average, and an outstanding .932 save percentage.
Ungar, hailing from Calgary, expressed gratitude to the Brock Badgers and Brock University, acknowledging their pivotal role in his eventual journey to the National Hockey League (NHL). His remarkable performance earned him recognition as the OUA’s Goaltender and Rookie of the Year, showcasing his potential for eventual pro duty. But, before he can do so, his path leads to the AHL.
“I will be joining them [Bakersfield Condors] at the end of the month,” Ungar told Sports 1440 host Jason Gregor. He added, “I can finish up some school stuff, and they are on a long road trip and I will join them after.” Bakersfield is looking forward to having him, but they’ve got a loaded crew there this season with veteran Jack Campbell down there and playing well.
While in Bakersfield, California, he aims to continue his development, make his mark in professional hockey, and integrate into the Oilers’ system. “It’s difficult to find the exact words to describe what this opportunity means to me… I’m very grateful to have this next chance and beyond excited to see where it may lead.”
Oilers Seem to Like Their Brock Alumn
Ungar’s signing with the Oilers holds special significance beyond his on-ice aspirations. He is set to join a franchise with a strong presence of Brock University alumni, further highlighting their connection to the University. It’s not clear if that factored into his decision, but the Oilers aren’t shy about using that school as a prospect and staffing resource.
As Ungar embarks on this new chapter with the Edmonton Oilers, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his progression and contributions to the team’s future success.
Next: Sean Couturier Has Candid Reaction to Flyers’ Healthy Scratch
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Analyst Points Out Oilers’ Biggest Playoff Issue on Their Blue Line
How good is this Edmonton Oilers' blue line group? When it comes to playing...
-
Featured/ 8 hours ago
Are the Nashville Predators Capable of Winning the Stanley Cup?
The Nashville Predators have been dominant in a 14-game stretch. This raises the question:...
-
Calgary Flames/ 12 hours ago
Calgary Flames Goaltender Dustin Wolf Is On The Rise
Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf has arrived. His past three games have proved what...
-
News/ 1 day ago
Wayne Simmonds Signs One-Day Deal with Flyers, Set to Retire
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that Wayne Simmonds has signed a one-day contract with...
-
Dallas Stars/ 2 days ago
American Hockey Legend Immortalized: Mike Modano Gets Statue
The Dallas Stars honored arguably one of the greatest American-born players of all time...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Why Weren’t These 5 Players Traded at the 2024 Deadline?
A handful of notable players didn't up moving near or at the 2024 NHL...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Pick Progressing: David Reinbacher Prospect Update
David Reinbacher is one of the Montreal Canadiens' top prospects. He was an off-the-board...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Will the Edmonton Oilers Catch Up to the Vancouver Canucks?
With less than 20 games left in the season the race for first is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Can Oilers’ Hyman Hit an Epic Feat on Homestand or vs. Maple Leafs?
Zach Hyman is having a career year. Can he reach 50 Goals on the...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 4 days ago
Odd Market Hurdle Almost Squashed Tyler Toffoli to Jets Trade
The Winnipeg Jets almost didn't land Tyler Toffoli at this season's NHL Trade Deadline....