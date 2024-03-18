A young Edmonton Oilers fan got the moment and experience of a lifetime thanks to Zachery Dereniowski, better known as ‘mdmotivator’ on Instagram. Well known for surprising people in his videos with kindness-motivated content, his latest heartwarming gesture involved a young fan of the Edmonton Oilers, Omar. In a video posted below, Omar got to meet his hockey hero, Connor McDavid.
In a touching video, Dereniowski presents Omar with a choice: $1000 cash or a brand-new Oilers jersey. Initially opting for the jersey, Omar quickly changes his mind when he realizes what $1000 would do for his mom, who struggles to make ends meet. Omar discussed the financial strain his family faced after his dad left and he chose the money to help cover bills. Dereniowski gives the $1000 to Omar who says it’s too expensive to go to an Oilers game but that it would be his dream to do so.
Moved by Omar’s compassion, Dereniowski also gave the young man the coveted jersey have offered as an option and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet his hockey heroes at an Oilers game. The rest of the video shows Omar arriving at the game in a Ferrari and then going into the locker room area where McDavid shook his hand and signed his jersey for him. He also got a game-signed stick.
A Very Cool Moment for Omar and McDavid
mdmotivator said after the experience, “Thank you @mcdavid97 for making Omar’s ultimate dream come true last night, giving Omar the time of day to sign his jersey and give him his game-worn stick. Omar has been wishing to go to an @edmontonoilers game for the last 2 years. You truly changed his life. Be kind and love always.”
This isn’t Dereniowski’s first act of kindness toward hockey fans. Previously, he touched the lives of a young Canucks fan and his father battling chemotherapy. This McDavid video has received more than 112K likes since it was posted.
