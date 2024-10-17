After a thrilling 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers this past week, Chicago Blackhawks superstar Connor Bedard sat down with Sportsnet’s Scott Oake to reflect on his evolving game and the newfound ease he feels entering his second NHL season. Following a record-breaking rookie season that earned him the Calder Trophy, Bedard discussed the nuances of his play, including his wicked wrist shot, areas for improvement, and his perspective on media attention.

He spoke about being more relaxed this season. Why is that the case? His interview can be seen and heard in the video below.

Bedard Is Perfecting His Wicked Wrist Shot

Bedard’s signature wrist shot has become a lethal weapon. Speaking with Oake, he attributed its success to consistent practice and confidence. “I think that’s a pretty basic answer,” he said when asked about the secret to perfecting his shot. “The biggest thing is just to put in the work.” His commitment to honing this skill has improved his offensive game and confidence. With two goals scored at Rogers Place on Saturday night, it’s clear that his hard work is paying off.

Despite his impressive performance last season, Bedard is focused on continuous improvement. “As you get older and every year, you want to have more of an impact on the game,” he shared. For him, this means enhancing his offensive contributions. But he’s also working to become defensively responsible. He emphasized the importance of being reliable in crucial situations. That indicates his desire to contribute to all facets of the game as he matures. He’s simply relaxing into his work.

Embracing a More Relaxed Season as Bedard Looks Ahead

Reflecting on the differences between his rookie season and now, Bedard expressed relief at having a more laid-back approach to the game. “I feel a lot more relaxed coming in,” he noted. He shared how last season’s media frenzy made it challenging to focus on playing. Having gone over two months without media interviews this summer, he welcomed the quieter start to the season. He believes that allows him to concentrate more on his performance and less on external distractions.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks is more comfortable in his second season.

As the Blackhawks enter the season, Bedard’s mix of talent and maturity positions him as a player to watch. His ability to balance scoring and defensive responsibilities is critical for the team’s success. With a more relaxed mindset and a clear focus on improvement, fans can look forward to seeing Bedard evolve as a player and significantly impact the Blackhawks’ season this year.

