Edmonton Oilers
Conflicting Reports: Status of Oilers’ Connor Brown for Game 1
There are conflicting reports about Connor Brown’s status for Game 1, with some saying he’s a game-time decision and others that he’s playing.
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says forward Connor Brown will take part in the warmup tonight and will be a game-time decision. As Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set to take place, the Oilers are already without Zach Hyman. Losing Brown would be another blow to the lineup.
Meanwhile, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 reports, “Connor Brown will play. Knoblauch called it a game-time decision, but Jeff Skinner is still on the ice well after others who are playing have left.”
Brown was not on the ice Tuesday, but reports were that he would be ready to play in Game 1. He has been in and out of practices, games, and on-ice skates since taking a high hit from Alex Petrovic in the series with the Dallas Stars.
This absence might have been more related to an illness than a nagging issue.
Brown is one of Edmonton’s most productive depth forwards and a strong penalty killer. While the Oilers do have the depth to compensate for his absence, having him healthy and in the lineup is a significant advantage.
We’ll be sure to update this post as more information is learned regarding his status as the puck drop approaches from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It will take a lot to keep Brown out of the lineup, so the assumption at this stage is that he’s in and good to go.
Mark Spector reports that Brown has declared himself “IN for Game 1 tonight.”
Next: Why NHL Coaches & Execs Give Stanley Cup Final Edge to Oilers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Why NHL Coaches & Execs Give Stanley Cup Final Edge to Oilers
In a voting poll by The Athletic, the edge went to the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Dallas Stars/ 6 hours ago
Is There Fire or Just Smoke in Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?
Rumors of a possible Jason Robertson trade popped up this week, but is there...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers’ Corey Perry Has No Plans to Retire, Wants Another Year
Corey Perry says he has no plans to retire at the end of this...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
3 Candidates On Oilers Roster to ‘Match the Mean’ of Sam Bennett
Do the Edmonton Oilers have someone on their roster who offers the same level...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Kings Frontrunners for Mitch Marner Over 6-7 Other Options
Several teams are interested in Mitch Marner, but the Los Angeles Kings are reportedly...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Lightning’s Unprecedented Gourde Deal Shows Bold Thinking
The deal the Tampa Bay Lightning signed with Yanni Gourde proves they are thinking...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Well Positioned to Trade Demko Amid Goalie Logjam
The Vancouver Canucks could explore an offseason trade of goaltender Thatcher Demko. He is...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Comment on Injury Concerns After McDavid Leaves Practice
Connor McDavid left practice early on Sunday, but is there anything worth being concerned...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Why Are Maple Leafs Fans So Casual About Letting Mitch Marner Walk?
Mitch Marner is taking the fall for another disappointing season, but why are Maple...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Bowman’s Undervalue Bets Paying Off for Oilers in the Playoffs
Stan Bowman made some undervalue bets this season with the Edmonton Oilers and they...