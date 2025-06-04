Conflicting Reports: Status of Oilers’ Connor Brown for Game 1

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch says forward Connor Brown will take part in the warmup tonight and will be a game-time decision. As Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is set to take place, the Oilers are already without Zach Hyman. Losing Brown would be another blow to the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 reports, “Connor Brown will play. Knoblauch called it a game-time decision, but Jeff Skinner is still on the ice well after others who are playing have left.”

Brown was not on the ice Tuesday, but reports were that he would be ready to play in Game 1. He has been in and out of practices, games, and on-ice skates since taking a high hit from Alex Petrovic in the series with the Dallas Stars.

This absence might have been more related to an illness than a nagging issue.

Brown is one of Edmonton’s most productive depth forwards and a strong penalty killer. While the Oilers do have the depth to compensate for his absence, having him healthy and in the lineup is a significant advantage.

We’ll be sure to update this post as more information is learned regarding his status as the puck drop approaches from Rogers Place in Edmonton. It will take a lot to keep Brown out of the lineup, so the assumption at this stage is that he’s in and good to go.

Mark Spector reports that Brown has declared himself “IN for Game 1 tonight.”

