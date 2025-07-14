NHL Trades and Rumors
Scribes Suggests $20M Short-Term Solution if Maple Leafs Trade Rielly
With their power play slipping and Morgan Rielly’s future uncertain, the Maple Leafs could consider a bold blue line move.
In a recent TSN column, analyst Travis Yost floated the idea of a trade by the Toronto Maple Leafs to acquire Erik Karlsson. Yost’s hypothetical involved seeing Karlsson as a potential short-term fill-in for long-time blueliner Morgan Rielly. Rielly has been mentioned of late in possible trade rumors, even if there isn’t much substance to the speculation.
Yost noted that while the Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t under immediate pressure to move Karlsson, both sides might be ready to move on. He mentioned the Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators as logical fits, but noted that Karlsson’s hefty cap hit means money has to go out in any trade.
He notes:
“And if Toronto were to consider moving on from Rielly and his $7.5 million cap hit as part of this broader organizational retool, Karlsson would be one of those players who could short-term replace his offensive contributions.”
Why Karlsson Instead of Rielly for the Maple Leafs?
Yost suggests the Leafs could use a boost to their power play and argues that the Penguins’ defenseman is more effective in that role than Rielly. Yost explains Toronto’s power play took a step back last season, and with questions surrounding Rielly’s future and some cap space to work with, there’s speculation Brad Treliving could explore a fit for Karlsson.
Toronto reshaped its blue line last offseason, but sacrificed some offense to do so. Now, with Mitch Marner no longer part of the forward group, scoring has to come from somewhere. Karlsson, despite his defensive flaws, remains an elite offensive threat.
Yost argues that Karlsson could temporarily replace and add to Rielly’s offensive impact. He wouldn’t bring much defense, but one could say that Rielly is not known for his defensive prowess either.
Interestingly, Yost also suggests that Edmonton, Ottawa, Carolina, and Florida are also rumored as potential suitors.
