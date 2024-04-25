Maple Leafs Get Good News Ahead of Game 4 vs. Bruins

With speculation surfacing that William Nylander might be dealing with a concussion issue, there is good news expected as the Toronto Maple Leafs head toward a two-day break before playing the Boston Bruins in Game 4 on Saturday, April 27. The Leafs are expecting to be closer to a full lineup, with players who are nursing issues closer to better health. That includes Nylander.

The Leafs remain hopeful that Nylander can return for Game 4 while Bobby McMann is being evaluated daily. As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “The Willy watch continues in Toronto as the Leafs hope to even their series with the Bruins on Saturday. Bobby McMann is also being evaluated daily and most definitely hasn’t been ruled out for the series. Toronto misses his game, size and speed. Game 5 or 6?”

William Nylander and Bobby McMann Maple Leafs injury update

Meanwhile, Chris Johnston writes in a post for The Athletic:

“With an extra day to prepare for Game 4 in this first-round matchup with the Boston Bruins, the Leafs are expected to return with reinforcements when the teams battle here again on Saturday night. That would include William Nylander, who has yet to appear in this best-of-seven due to an undisclosed injury suffered in the final week of the regular season. He is trending toward a return to the lineup, according to league sources, after skating multiple times in recent days.”

Something Off With Matthews and Marner

Johnston adds that Auston Matthews wasn’t 100 percent either. The Leafs can anticipate the return to the norm of their star following his battling through illness during Wednesday’s 4-2 loss. Illness is why he missed the morning skate at Scotiabank Arena, opting instead for much-needed rest. It also provides insight into his performance, as he appeared slightly subdued compared to his usual explosive self, despite logging over 23 minutes of ice time.

Fans are also wondering if Mitch Marner is dealing with something, considering his unwillingness in certain situations to engage physically in the series.

No Excuses For Maple Leafs After Saturday and Game 4

With players back and the roster fully healthy, there’ll be no excuses for the team after Saturday. If Nylander is in and McMann is close, with Matthews over whatever he had, the Leafs have to pick up their play. Down 2-1 in the series, another win by the Bruins put the Leafs on the brink of elimination.

