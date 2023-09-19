Carolina Hurricanes Shift Directions on Brett Pesce Trade Talks

The Carolina Hurricanes have made it clear that they intend to re-sign defenseman Brett Pesce, whose contract is set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 NHL season. This news comes amid discussions about Pesce’s future with the team and the desire to keep him in Carolina.
Elliotte Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts column, has reported that Carolina did allow some teams to engage in discussions with the impending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Brett Pesce during the offseason. However, those permissions have since been revoked, signaling the Hurricanes’ commitment to retaining the talented defenseman.
Brett Pesce, who has spent his entire career with the Hurricanes, has expressed his affinity for the team and the Carolina community. He has conveyed his desire to continue playing for the Hurricanes, emphasizing the positive aspects of the franchise, including the climate, the community, the team, and the coaching staff.
In a recent statement, Pesce shared his sentiment, saying, “I’ve only been here my whole career, but even just talking to guys coming in, it seems that we’ve got it good here. The weather, the community, the team, the coaching staff, everything. It’s just an unbelievable place.” It’s been clear all along that he isn’t keen on leaving. Still, the uncertainty of not getting a contract extension done is problematic.
Despite Pesce’s expressed commitment and the Hurricanes’ desire to keep him, there have been speculations and discussions that a contract extension may not be guaranteed. Any potential complications in reaching a deal could potentially lead to Pesce’s departure from the team. That’s why the trade talk surrounding him all summer was so loud. But, the Hurricanes are going to take the gamble and hang onto the player regardless, notes Friedman.
As of the 2022-23 season, Brett Pesce is in the final year of a six-year contract he signed with the Hurricanes in 2017. This contract carries a cap hit of $4.025 million for the current season and does not include any trade protection clauses.
