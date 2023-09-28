As the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off and today marks the first day that teams can start placing players on waivers, the Vancouver Canucks are making some strategic moves to optimize their roster and cap space. One significant development is the expected placement of goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Today is the first day of waiver activity for the 2023-24 NHL season. One of the names expected to be on there — if there isn't a deal first — is VCR's Spencer Martin. There have been some trade discussions over the past week. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 28, 2023

Martin’s stint on the waiver wire comes as the Canucks aim to clear cap space and solidify their goaltending lineup. With Thatcher Demko as the undisputed starter and the recent addition of Casey DeSmith as the backup, Martin’s role on the team has diminished, making him an expendable asset.

The 26-year-old netminder has played only 38 games in the NHL and spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL. After a strong, but small sample in 2021-22, he had a run with the Canucks during the 2022-23 season but his number didn’t exactly jump off the page in a positive way. During that season, he posted a less-than-stellar record of 11-15-1 in 27 starts, accompanied by a disappointing .871 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average, well below the league average.

Spencer Martin Canucks waiver

Canucks Will Try to Make a Trade First

The Canucks are now exploring trade options for Martin, but if a deal isn’t reached, he will be available to other NHL teams on the waiver wire. This move signals the team’s commitment to making necessary adjustments to remain competitive in the highly competitive NHL landscape.

As the NHL waiver activity for the season gets underway, hockey enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if Martin finds a new home and who else might become available as a ton of teams are struggling with their salary cap situation and some good players will be available for free if teams have the space to claim them.

Next: Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending