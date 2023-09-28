As the 2023-24 NHL season kicks off and today marks the first day that teams can start placing players on waivers, the Vancouver Canucks are making some strategic moves to optimize their roster and cap space. One significant development is the expected placement of goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers, according to a report by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.
Martin’s stint on the waiver wire comes as the Canucks aim to clear cap space and solidify their goaltending lineup. With Thatcher Demko as the undisputed starter and the recent addition of Casey DeSmith as the backup, Martin’s role on the team has diminished, making him an expendable asset.
The 26-year-old netminder has played only 38 games in the NHL and spent the majority of his professional career in the AHL. After a strong, but small sample in 2021-22, he had a run with the Canucks during the 2022-23 season but his number didn’t exactly jump off the page in a positive way. During that season, he posted a less-than-stellar record of 11-15-1 in 27 starts, accompanied by a disappointing .871 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average, well below the league average.
Canucks Will Try to Make a Trade First
The Canucks are now exploring trade options for Martin, but if a deal isn’t reached, he will be available to other NHL teams on the waiver wire. This move signals the team’s commitment to making necessary adjustments to remain competitive in the highly competitive NHL landscape.
As the NHL waiver activity for the season gets underway, hockey enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if Martin finds a new home and who else might become available as a ton of teams are struggling with their salary cap situation and some good players will be available for free if teams have the space to claim them.
Next: Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
More News
-
Featured/ 17 hours ago
Double Disrespect Hints Stamkos’ Time in Tampa Bay Ending
The Tampa Bay Lightning are taking a hard stance with Steven Stamkos but it's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 18 hours ago
5 Reasons the Edmonton Oilers Will Win the Western Division
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of a postseason run in 2022-23. They will...
-
NHL News/ 21 hours ago
Patrick Kane’s Recovery Video Released, Likely to Sign in a Month
A video released showing Patrick Kane's impressive recovery journey following hip surgery hints at...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Tarasenko’s Impact on Senators: Experience and Enthusiasm
Newcomer Vladimir Tarasenko is bringing scoring to the Ottawa Senators. But what else does...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Senators’ Owner Andlauer Has Not-So-Subtle Message for Shane Pinto
New Ottawa Senators' owner Michael Andlauer has made interesting comments on the issues surrounding...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Where Will Maple Leafs Matthews Fit Among Elite Penalty Killers?
Having Auston Matthews play on the penalty kill might have a huge upside. In...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Insider Says Nylander Move May Link Patrick Kane to Maple Leafs
TSN Insider Darren Dreger was asked about a tweet that Toronto fans took to...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Coronato Scores 3: Flames Burn Canucks in 10-0 Pre-Season Win
Calgary Flames shine bright with a 10-0 preseason victory, powered by Matt Coronato's hat...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Keefe Explains Maple Leafs Putting Klingberg on Top Power Play Unit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entrusting defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role on...