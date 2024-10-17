Canucks’ Struggles Continue in Loss to Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks struggled in their loss to Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. The final score of 4-1 told the story well. While Conor Garland scored a power-play goal in the third period, it was too little to spark a comeback. With this defeat, the Canucks dropped to 0-1-2 on the season. For some reason, the team is struggling. They have not yet won their first game of the season and must find their footing soon.

After a promising 50-win season last year, is this season’s team capable of matching that record?

Here are three key takeaways from the game from the Canucks’ perspective.

Takeaway 1: Conor Garland Was the Lone Offensive Spark

Despite the loss, Conor Garland showed his offensive skill by scoring the Canucks’ only goal of the game on the power play. His tally at 4:14 of the third period ensured Vancouver avoided a shutout. Garland has proven to be a reliable contributor, with two goals and one assist in the first three games. Despite being listed on the third line, he’s effectively become a top-six winger.

If Garland continues at this pace, he could be on track for his second career 50-point season. Game after game, he gives his team a much-needed offense.

Takeaway 2. Inconsistent Goaltending Has Deepened the Canucks’ Struggles

Arturs Silovs had a mixed game, stopping 24 of 27 shots against the Lightning. He faced a challenging task with limited offensive support. Still, his 4.50 GAA through two games raises questions about his readiness as the starting goaltender. However, as long as Thatcher Demko remains on IR, he has to step up.

Silovs will need to improve significantly to solidify his position in the net. If not, he might lose his starting role to newcomer Kevin Lankinen. Better goaltending is essential for the Canucks if they want to turn their season around.

Arturs Silovs hasn’t been stellar for the Canucks

Takeaway 3. The Canucks Are Struggling to Generate Offense

The Canucks’ inability to score early in games has been a recurring issue. That’s a surprise since last season. They only scored once against the Lightning, highlighting their struggles to generate consistent offensive pressure. With just eight goals in their first three games, including five in the first period, the Canucks must work on their offensive strategy to improve their scoring output.

This lack of offensive firepower has put additional pressure on the team’s goaltending. Vancouver’s overall game needs an uptick.

What’s Next for the Canucks?

Looking ahead, the Canucks will face the Florida Panthers on the road Thursday night. The team must build on the positives from the game against Tampa Bay. They cannot depend on Garland’s offensive contributions alone.

The team also needs to improve in the net. Establishing more balanced scoring will be a critical factor in their search for their first win of the season. In short, the Canucks must solve their offensive shortcomings. They must also step up their defensive play to turn their season around.

Related: How Good Is Canucks’ Quinn Hughes? Ask Alex Edler