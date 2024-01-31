Canucks Sign GM Patrik Allvin to Multi-Year Extension

The Vancouver Canucks have announced a multi-year contract extension for General Manager Patrik Allvin. The three-year deal, extending through 2027, reflects the team’s confidence in Allvin’s leadership. Allvin, 49, marked his second anniversary as the Canucks’ GM last Friday, having previously collaborated with Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford in various roles with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Rutherford’s decision to retain Allvin as GM seemed like a given after Rutherford himself signed a recent extension.

The Canucks’ recent success, with an impressive 8-0-2 record in their last ten games, positions them as strong contenders for the President’s Trophy. While many see him as a collaborator with Rutherford, Allvin’s strategic signings, notably the seven-year, $56 million deal for J.T. Miller and the three-year, $19.95 million deal for Brock Boeser, have paid dividends. Miller currently ranks fourth in the NHL with 67 points, while Boeser is tied for sixth with 30 goals. He also traded for Filip Hronek, which has been a good addition for the Canucks. He’s also found depth pieces this past summer that have fit in well.

His 19 trades, including the pivotal move sending former captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Räty, and a 2023 first-round pick, have reshaped the team. The subsequent acquisition of Hronek from the Red Wings has bolstered the Canucks’ defense, with Hronek forming a formidable pairing alongside Quinn Hughes.

Allvin Still Has a Lot of Work to Do, But the Canucks Trust Him to Do It

There is still a crucial piece of business to conduct with a pending contract negotiation for Elias Pettersson directly in front of him. Pettersson is part of the Canucks’ core and as he approaches restricted free agency, Allvin’s negotiations will play a pivotal role in securing the young star’s future with the team. Speculation is that he’s told Pettersson’s camp the money is not an issue. The organization is simply waiting for Pettersson to be ready.

With the recent extension, Allvin joins Rutherford in a synchronized effort to guide the Canucks through a period of sustained success. As the team vies for the ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup, the Canucks’ front office appears to be set.

