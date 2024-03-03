Canucks Should Leverage Surprise Prospect at Trade Deadline

The Vancouver Canucks are a very strong team and have proven it up until this point in the season. They have less than a week left until the 2024 Trade Deadline. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Canucks try and make a few more moves to bolster their depth heading into the postseason. The Canucks are nine points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers with four more games played. Vancouver has already made three deals this season. First, they traded for Nikita Zadorov. Then they acquired Elias Lindholm in a huge trade with the Calgary Flames. Finally, they signed Elias Pettersson to a massive eight-year extension. What’s next?
Despite all of their moves, the Canucks have continued to struggle. They haven’t been nearly as dominant as they were near the beginning of the season. They should be looking to bolster their forward depth and potentially add a depth defender if money allows them to do so. Should they go all-in and buy at the trade deadline, a surprise prospect’s name could come into play. His name is Aatu Raty.
Aatu Raty and Who Could the Canucks Trade Him For?
Raty is a 21-year-old left-shot centreman from Oulu, Finland currently playing in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Abbotsford Canucks. He stands 6-foot-2, 187 pounds, and was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. Raty was a part of the Bo Horvat trade which sent him from the Islanders to the Canucks, after only having played 12 NHL games.
Raty has exploded offensively this season. He’s scored 13 goals and added 24 assists for 37 points through 52 games in the AHL. A career-high, he seems to be well on his way to earning another shot at the NHL level. It won’t be long before he makes a name for himself. Unfortunately for Raty, he hasn’t been granted the opportunity to showcase his skills this season, especially with how dominant the Canucks have been. He may not get that chance this season.
There are plenty of names available on the trade market heading into the March 8th deadline. Noah Hanifin, Anthony Duclair, Nick Seeler, and Sean Walker come to mind. With Raty’s upside and his offensive skills in the AHL, there will be teams that show interest in him. Raty is someone a seller could utilize down the road, and the Canucks should look to trade him for an asset who can help them win a Stanley Cup.
