Vancouver Canucks
Canucks Reassign Braeden Cootes to WHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds
Braeden Cootes is back with the Seattle Thunderbirds. Find out what this means for the Vancouver Canucks’ top prospect.
The Vancouver Canucks have reassigned 18-year-old forward Braeden Cootes to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL after a brief but encouraging NHL stint to start the season.
Cootes, one of Vancouver’s top prospects, made the opening-night roster and appeared in three games, earning praise for his maturity and hockey IQ despite limited ice time. “I’m very proud of what he’s done,” head coach Adam Foote told Sportsnet 650. “It’s not his play at all. He’s a smart hockey player. We just think it’s the right thing for his development.”
The move, which coincides with Max Sasson joining the Canucks for their upcoming five-game road trip, gives Cootes a chance to return to a starring role in junior and continue building his game.
Cootes’ journey has already become a feel-good story this season — from being coached by Jake DeBrusk in youth hockey to briefly becoming his NHL teammate. The Alberta-born forward will take valuable experience from his first NHL games back to Seattle, where the Canucks hope he continues to develop into a key piece of their future.
Next: Oilers Shuffle Lines as Roslovic Set for Debut Against Rangers
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Oilers Shuffle Lines as Roslovic Set for Debut Against Rangers
Catch the latest on the Oilers vs Rangers matchup and see how Edmonton's lineup...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 6 hours ago
Devils Face Goaltending Questions After Allen, Markstrom Injury Scares
Discover the latest updates on the Markstrom injury following a tense game against the...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Provide Update on Lucas Raymond’s Injury
Lucas Raymond injury update: The Red Wings forward left the game after a hit...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Agent Addresses Possible Future McDavid–Matthews Team-Up
Could Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews team up in the NHL? Explore the future...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers and GM Has Bad News for the Stuart Skinner Haters
Stan Bowman's comments on Stuart Skinner highlight his support for the Oilers' goaltender despite...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 3 days ago
Sabres’ Josh Norris Suffers Injury Setback: Will Miss Signficant Time
The Josh Norris injury will keep him sidelined for a significant time. Discover the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Pickard In, Skinner Out : What It Means for the Oilers’ Goalie Situation
Calvin Pickard steps in as the new starter for the Edmonton Oilers following a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Sharks Owner Knocks Karlsson, Talk Team’s Brighter Future
Hasso Plattner discusses the Sharks' future and the lasting effects of Erik Karlsson's time...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
“It Wasn’t Fun”: Roslovic Talks Hurdles Before Joining Oilers
Explore Jack Roslovic's journey with the Oilers as he navigates through a challenging offseason...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 4 days ago
Bill Guerin Makes ‘Wild’ Admission About Kaprizov’s Deal
The Kaprizov deal with the Wild is coming under fire; learn why GM Bill...