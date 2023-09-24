Canucks Continue to Search Market For More Trades

Even though the team made a big move to send Tanner Pearson to the Montreal Canadiens, the Vancouver Canucks are far from finished with their roster adjustments and salary cap maneuvering, affirmed by the team’s President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford. Addressing the ongoing efforts to reshape the team, Rutherford stated, “We still have work to do, we’re not sitting here saying we’re where we need to be.”
The Canucks’ salary cap situation has been a topic of concern and discussion within the hockey community, as they work diligently to navigate the constraints imposed by the league’s salary cap. Rutherford commented, “Based on what we had to deal with, we’re still working through the cap. I think we’ve almost got it unraveled. We’re probably a contract or two away from getting to where we want to be and then we can really move forward the way we want to.”
Although Rutherford refrained from specifying names, it’s widely believed that expiring contracts for players like Tyler Myers, who carries a $6 million cap hit, along with Brock Boeser (2 years remaining at $6.65 million) and Conor Garland (3 years remaining at $4.95 million) are under scrutiny and have surfaced in numerous trade rumors. GM Patrik Allvin said this week, however, that the team has no intention of trading Tyler Myers.
It’s A Flat Salary Cap Issue
Rutherford emphasized the unique challenge posed by the flat salary cap, noting, “Moves that were made prior to us coming here, I don’t even disagree with them. People were making moves on teams thinking the cap would keep going up. And if the cap kept going up, we’re not sittin’ having this conversation. It’s been a flat cap since COVID.” However, he expressed optimism about the future, stating, “That’s going to change next year and also we’re going to be at the point where we’re out of some contracts that we would prefer not to have.”
Rutherford acknowledged the desire for a quicker transformation but assured fans that the organization is working diligently to seize every available opportunity to improve the team. As the Canucks continue to make strategic moves, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of their ongoing efforts to reshape the roster and overcome salary cap challenges.
Next: Canucks Put Final Stamp on Rumors of a Tyler Myers Trade
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Mark Giordano: Proud To Be NHL’s Oldest Player
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mark Giordano has been a star defenseman for many years....
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Keefe Explains Maple Leafs Putting Klingberg on Top Power Play Unit
The Toronto Maple Leafs are entrusting defenseman John Klingberg with a pivotal role on...
-
NHL News/ 20 hours ago
Letang and Karlsson: Penguins Go All In on First-Unit Power Play
The Pittsburgh Penguins are going to put both Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Which NHL Center Core Would You Rather?: Oilers, Devils, Leafs…
The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, or New Jersey Devils: who has the best...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Auston Matthews is Being Asked To Do A First For Him in The NHL
Auston Matthews is going to be given a look on the Toronto Maple Leafs...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
Nick Roberston’s Risky Career Move May Lead to Maple Leafs Exit
Nick Robertson's choice to have surgery last season might have cost him a spot...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
From COVID to Comeback: Brandon Sutter Out to Make Oilers
Brandon Sutter's desires to make the Oilers roster after a health battle that spanned...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Devon Toews Open to Contract Discount for Avs, With Exception
Devon Toews expresses dedication to the Colorado Avalanche, preferring a swift contract resolution to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Tyson Barrie Says Oilers In Mix on Giant 2023 Trade Deadline Deal
When asked about his trade from Edmonton to Nashville, Tyson Barrie said that one...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 2 days ago
Marc-Andre Fleury Talks Timing on Retirement Decision
Marc-Andre Fleury will take the season before deciding on his retirement plans.