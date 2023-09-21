Jim Rutherford Shows Little Faith in Canucks Making the Playoffs

The Vancouver Canucks have unveiled their projected lineup for the upcoming season, showcasing a mix of established talent and promising young players. The team’s forward lines include key players like Anthony Beauvillier, Andrei Kuzmeko, Elias Pettersson, and J.T. Miller, highlighting the team’s promising forward depth. Meanwhile, the defensive pairings feature the dynamic duo of Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek, which are key pieces to their blue line.

In goal, Thatcher Demko is expected to lead the team’s goaltending efforts, with Casey DeSmith now serving as the backup. With strong top-six forwards and above-average goaltending, the Canucks possess the essential elements of a competitive team. They also have a new coach in Rick Tocchet, who appeared to have the team moving in a positive direction. “We saw a lot of good things last year,” GM Patrik Allvin said, “so my hope is definitely that we’re going to carry on the momentum from last year where we finished and be ready for tomorrow.”

However, concerns arise when evaluating the team’s defensive group. Beyond Hughes and Hronek, the Canucks lack top-four defensemen, which could pose challenges over the course of an 82-game season. Carson Soucy was a nice addition, and it looks like Tyler Myers won’t be dealt. Still, the team’s defensive depth remains a potential area for improvement.

Despite defensive concerns, many fans and analysts believe the Canucks have a solid roster that can compete in the Pacific Division. Going into the season, most analysts have them battling for fourth — behind Edmonton, Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Can Canucks Get In?: Rutherford Doesn’t Sound Terribly Confident

The key to the Canucks’ success lies in staying healthy and maintaining a competitive edge over their rivals. While there are concerns about the defensive core, the team’s top players have the potential to carry them to a successful season.

Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford said, “We have a playoff team if everything goes right.” He added, “Your goalie has to be good, your specialty teams have to be good. You can’t get into a lot of injuries. I’m not saying if one of those things go wrong we can’t still make it, because we have some impact players that can win games by themselves. But we want to get to a point that we have enough to get our lineup that you can have a few things go wrong on a regular basis and overcome that. But to be frank, that’s my opinion.”

As the Canucks prepare for the upcoming campaign, fans are eagerly anticipating their performance and hoping for meaningful games late in the season. With the right mix of talent and determination, the Canucks aim to secure a spot in the playoffs and make a strong postseason push.

