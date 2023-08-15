Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes has revealed that seasoned veteran forward Paul Byron is poised to hang up his skates before the upcoming NHL season kicks off. Byron, whose hockey journey has spanned over 12 NHL seasons and three different organizations, is expected to bid farewell to the ice.

The news came during a Tuesday press conference regarding the recent trade that sent defenceman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings. Hughes touched on the status of Byron, who spent the entirety of last season on LTIR. He noted, “It’s probably better to leave this [announcement] to Paul. His contract is over,” Hughes later explained in French. “From what I know, he doesn’t have plans to move away from Montreal.”

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes says Paul Byron is expected to retire prior to the upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/kycq8VcUVH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 15, 2023

Originally acquired by the Calgary Flames from the Buffalo Sabres in the Robyn Regehr trade, Byron’s presence graced the NHL for a remarkable tenure. His time with the Flames saw him participate in 134 games, achieving a notable record of 16 goals and 30 assists over the course of four seasons. From there, he played in 379 additional NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens.

Byron’s legacy extends beyond Calgary, as he donned the jerseys of three different teams – Montreal Canadiens, Calgary Flames, and Buffalo Sabres – during his remarkable career. His contribution to the Canadiens during the 2021-22 season included 4 goals, 3 assists, and a total of 7 points across 27 games.

With a career that encompasses 521 NHL games, Byron’s stat line boasts an impressive 98 goals, 110 assists, and 208 points. His influence on the ice was complemented by 588 shots on goal, 139 penalty minutes, and a commendable +31 plus/minus rating.

As Byron contemplates stepping away from active play, Hughes has disclosed plans to confer with the veteran in mid-September to explore the possibility of Byron embracing a different role within the Canadiens’ organization. It’s worth noting that, according to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, medical clearance for a return to play has not yet been granted to Byron.

As the hockey world braces for the transition of a respected player from the ice to potentially a new role off it, Paul Byron’s legacy is sure to be celebrated for his dedication, versatility, and undeniable contribution to the game.

Next: Oilers’ Bouchard Extension Close, But with Contract Structure Twist