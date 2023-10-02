Brandon Sutter Reportedly Pulls Himself From Oilers PTO to Retire

In a surprising, but not-so-surprising turn of events, NHL veteran Brandon Sutter has officially retired from professional hockey following his release from the Edmonton Oilers’ Professional Tryout (PTO). The 33-year-old forward, who boasts an impressive 770 NHL games across three organizations, made the announcement on Sunday.

Contrary to initial reports of his release, it has come to light that the decision to retire was entirely Sutter’s. According to Mark Spector of Sportsnet, Sutter initiated a meeting in Seattle with Oilers GM Ken Holland, head coach Jay Woodcroft, and trainer TD Forss, during which he expressed his inability to continue with the PTO. GM Ken Holland revealed, “He had some health concerns and he just felt that he was going to end his career.”

Brandon Sutter called a meeting Sunday in Seattle with Oilers GM Ken Holland, head coach Jay Woodcroft and trainer TD Forss, to tell them he could not go on with his PTO.

Holland: "He had some health concerns and he just felt that he was going to end his career."

In his official statement, Sutter expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided by the Oilers’ organization and acknowledged the importance of being in optimal health to compete in the NHL. He stated, “Although my health continues to improve, in consideration of my health and family, I am officially retiring from hockey.”

Sutter Had a Great Run and a Solid NHL Career

What comes next for Sutter in the world of hockey is not yet known. Time will tell if he decides to stay in the game or try something new. Still, Sutter’s retirement marks the end of a remarkable 13-season career in the NHL, during which he played for the Oilers, Canucks, Penguins, and Hurricanes.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to the teams, coaches, trainers, and teammates who contributed to his incredible journey. The hockey community bids farewell to a dedicated player, recognizing Sutter’s contributions and it takes a lot for a player to go to an organization who might have been thinking about keeping him to tell them that he’ll be no good to them.

Essentially, Sutter pulled the plug on his hockey career before the Oilers made their choice. He should be commended for doing the right thing and giving Edmonton a chance to make the best choice for their roster.

