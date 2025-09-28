St. Louis Blues
Reactions Vary as Cam Fowler Signs 3-Year Extension with St. Louis Blues
Cam Fowler has signed a three-year contract extension with the St. Louis Blues. Find out how people are reacting to the new deal.
The St. Louis Blues are keeping one of their most reliable defenders in the fold. On Saturday, the team announced that Cam Fowler has signed a three-year, $18.3 million contract extension ($6.1M AAV).
After arriving from a trade with the Anaheim Ducks in December of 2024, Fowler, 33, quickly became a core piece of the Blues’ blue line. In just 51 games with St. Louis last season, the veteran posted 36 points (nine goals, 27 assists), ranking among the league’s top defensemen in both overall and even-strength scoring.
He also shined when it mattered most. Fowler appeared in all seven of the Blues’ playoff games, recording 10 points (two goals, eight assists) — a franchise record for a defenseman in a single series.
The Blues have loved the fit, and Fowler has too. “I come to the rink and I’m excited to be here,” Fowler said. “The connection this team has with the city is special to me, and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Reactions to the Fowler Deal
@benchrates writes: “Fowler is thriving with #stlblues. He played at a career-high $8.6 million level and achieved a $7.1 million Paid Contribution. This deal will kick when he turns 34, but the Cap jumps. So, if he stays healthy, gets similar minutes, and avoids a significant decline, he will be able to contribute at a level close to this money.”
AFP Analytics notes, “Cam Fowler & the St. Louis Blues have agreed to a contract extension. Rising cap, as well as some deals signed this offseason, likely helped push the AAV higher than projected. He’ll need to play at a top 4 level into his mid/late 30s on this deal.”
@domluszczyszyn of The Athletic writes, “My model, uhhhh, does not like Cam Fowler! Maybe he bounces back with the Blues with more support from Colton Parayko (potentially a good fit!), but at 33, there’s a chance the cliff he’s fallen off is too steep to come back from.”
