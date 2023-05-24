Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign Kyle Okposo to 1-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Kyle Okposo to a one-year deal, as per a statement by the organization on Wednesday. The deal is worth $2.5 million and will see the captain returning and trying to help lead the team as they take strides to be a potential playoff contender. There is a $500K bonus attached to his deal if the Sabres win the Stanley Cup.

Okposo said in a statement: “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this group and to see how far we’ve come. He added, “We’ve become a team. It started off the ice first and then slowly progressed on the ice. It’s the first time in a long time that I think we can say that.”

This is a significant move for the Buffalo Sabres, perhaps not in terms of on-ice production, but in sending a statement about their priorities this offseason. They are bringing back a piece that will help solidify their roster for the upcoming season as Okposo is a veteran third-line winger, but more than that he’s a leader. He has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, transitioning gracefully into a strong defensive contributor and a revered mentor for the young Sabres.

Kyle Okposo Buffalo Sabres

While it is true that Okposo’s production has seen a decline in recent years, there are numerous reasons why the team and the player himself see immense value in continuing their partnership for another season. The Sabres are a team on the cusp of contending and taking significant strides forward as a cohesive unit. Okposo’s presence, both on and off the ice, plays a crucial role in their pursuit of success.

Leadership cannot be measured solely by statistics, and Okposo’s impact extends far beyond the score sheet. As the team takes the next necessary steps to get better and contend, younger players will look up to him for guidance, and his influence on their development cannot be understated. The organization also sent a message today that they want to stick with guys they know and have been through the trenches, in a manner of speaking. That kind of thing is important when it comes to building a winning culture within the organization.

Okposo posted 28 points (11+17) in 75 games last season. He has 223 points (91+132) in 455 games spanning seven seasons with Buffalo.

