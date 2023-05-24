Buffalo Sabres Re-Sign Kyle Okposo to 1-Year Extension

The Buffalo Sabres have re-signed forward Kyle Okposo to a one-year deal, as per a statement by the organization on Wednesday. The deal is worth $2.5 million and will see the captain returning and trying to help lead the team as they take strides to be a potential playoff contender. There is a $500K bonus attached to his deal if the Sabres win the Stanley Cup.
Okposo said in a statement: “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this group and to see how far we’ve come. He added, “We’ve become a team. It started off the ice first and then slowly progressed on the ice. It’s the first time in a long time that I think we can say that.”
This is a significant move for the Buffalo Sabres, perhaps not in terms of on-ice production, but in sending a statement about their priorities this offseason. They are bringing back a piece that will help solidify their roster for the upcoming season as Okposo is a veteran third-line winger, but more than that he’s a leader. He has demonstrated remarkable adaptability, transitioning gracefully into a strong defensive contributor and a revered mentor for the young Sabres.
While it is true that Okposo’s production has seen a decline in recent years, there are numerous reasons why the team and the player himself see immense value in continuing their partnership for another season. The Sabres are a team on the cusp of contending and taking significant strides forward as a cohesive unit. Okposo’s presence, both on and off the ice, plays a crucial role in their pursuit of success.
Leadership cannot be measured solely by statistics, and Okposo’s impact extends far beyond the score sheet. As the team takes the next necessary steps to get better and contend, younger players will look up to him for guidance, and his influence on their development cannot be understated. The organization also sent a message today that they want to stick with guys they know and have been through the trenches, in a manner of speaking. That kind of thing is important when it comes to building a winning culture within the organization.
Okposo posted 28 points (11+17) in 75 games last season. He has 223 points (91+132) in 455 games spanning seven seasons with Buffalo.
Next: Kyle Dubas Spotted With Crosby As Penguins GM Job Offer Looms
More News
-
NHL News/ 51 mins ago
Kyle Dubas Spotted With Crosby As Penguins GM Job Offer Looms
Kyle Dubas met with members of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday and Wednesday, including...
-
Dallas Stars/ 8 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights Dominate Game 3, Look to Sweep Series
The Vegas Golden Knights delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returning to KHL: A Closer Look at His Career Path
Vitali Kravtsov is reportedly returning to the KHL after failed stints with the New...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Panthers One Win Away from Stanley Cup Final After Winning Game 3
The Florida Panthers picked up a 1-0 win on Monday night in Game 3...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Rangers Reportedly Ready to Trade Barclay Goodrow
The New York Rangers are reportedly prepared to take a less-than-ideal return in a...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
No July 1 Deal Means Madhouse with Matthews & Maple Leafs
If Auston Matthews won't sign before July 1, expect chaos in Toronto over the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Should Start at Square One With Campbell and Skinner
If the Edmonton Oilers are going to get the most out of their two...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Penguins Will Seek Permission to Talk to Dubas About GM Job
The Pittsburgh Penguins will reportedly reach out to the Toronto Maple Leafs seeking a...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Dubas Drama Could Lead to Matthews and Nylander Leaving Leafs
Now that Kyle Dubas is out with the Toronto Maple Leafs, how will all...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Shanahan Talks Reason Maple Leafs Moved On From Kyle Dubas
Brendan Shanahan met with the media on Friday and talked about his decision to...