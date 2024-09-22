Swayman Draws a Line, Bruins Respond by Seeking Replacements

Jeremy Swayman is standing firm in contract negotiations with the Boston Bruins, but the team is already exploring potential replacements. According to a report from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, the 24-year-old goaltender, still feeling the bitter sting of his recent arbitration experience, is unwilling to accept a deal he doesn’t believe is right. For Swayman, this is the moment to push back.

As Shinzawa writes, “That is his right.” He then adds, “It is also the Bruins’ right to pursue alternatives.”

When Jeremy Swayman believes in something, he is not designed to back down. https://t.co/QCicEAUaUu — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) September 20, 2024

The Bruins are preparing for the possibility that Swayman could hold out. On Thursday, the team signed veteran goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo to a professional tryout agreement (PTO), adding him to a group of depth options that includes Brandon Bussi and Ryan Bischel. This move signals that the Bruins are actively looking at alternatives in case a resolution with Swayman is not reached soon.

So too, the team has asked Joonas Korpisalo to step up in Swayman’s absence during training camp. Korpisalo, who has previously shown to be a strong NHL starter, has been working closely with goaltending coach Bob Essensa to regain his top form. Korpisalo downplayed how much the Swayman drama and a possible holdout affect the job he has to do. “It doesn’t change my job,” he said. “I’m just focusing on myself.”

Swayman Has Drawn a Line in the Sand With the Bruins

Swayman, known for his competitiveness is taking a risk by sitting out. But, this is the kind of player and personality he is. Shinzawa pointed to several examples during the netminder’s playing career where Swayman had gotten a wake-up call and became a man on a mission. When he believes in something, he is determined to prove others wrong and himself right.

That’s not great news for the Bruins unless they get him signed.

Jeremy Swayman Boston Bruins

Unfortunately, every missed on-ice session, preseason game, or regular season contest could hurt his chances of being in top form when he finally plays. If he doesn’t sign by December 1, he will be ineligible to play during the 2024-25 season. That’s the worst case scenario and it’s not clear if Swayman is prepared to push things that far.

Both sides may need to find a way to work this out, but for now, the Bruins are preparing for the possibility that Swayman won’t return anytime soon. They’re making other plans and trade questions are starting to surface if this really gets out of hand.

Who blinks first remains to be seen.

