Insider Says Maple Leafs Will Pay Premium In a Chris Tanev Trade

If the Toronto Maple Leafs have made Chris Tanev their primary trade target, GM Brad Treliving is going to have to pay a premium price to acquire said player. Following the Nikita Zadorov trade to the Vancouver Canucks, the Calgary Flames are expected to wait a while before trading other pending UFAs. And if the up-and-down Maple Leafs want their guy, it will come with a significant price tag.

Rumors are swirling that the Maple Leafs are actively pursuing the seasoned defenseman. It was reported they were in on both players when Zadorov was moved to Vancouver; no need for retained salary being the main reason Calgary chose the Canucks. So, with one less defenseman on the market, Treliving knows he’s in a bit of pinch.

He recently emphasized the Leafs’ need for blue line help and Luke Fox of Sportsnet talked about Tanev being the ideal fit. He also mentioned there’s likely a small wrinkle. Calgary would probably rather trade with almost anyone else.

It’s not just Tanev’s higher price tag compared to Zadorov, (a $4.5 million cap hit) that the Leafs have to work around. It’s the fact that Calgary knows the Leafs have identified Tanev as their guy. For that reason, Treliving has lost considerable leverage, and the organization isn’t exactly rushing to do him any favors.

Maple Leafs Premium Price for Treliving to Get His Guy

Given the potentially strained relationship between Flames ownership and Treliving, who Nick Kypreos pointed out on Friday’s Real Kyper & Bourne show, abruptly departure from Calgary, there’s possible friction there. This won’t necessarily stop the two franchises from making a deal, but it could cast a shadow over negotiations, adding complexity to it. As for what the Flames will want, that’s unclear. But, they’ll have other teams asking, which makes life for Toronto even trickier.

Treliving left the Flames high and dry. They wanted him to stay. When he didn’t, they were stunned. And, it was over head coach Darryl Sutter, who the Flames eventually fired anyway.

The potential trade of Tanev to Toronto injects a captivating dynamic into the narrative. While the Flames may entertain dealings with the Leafs, a premium could be expected. For all of the reasons mentioned above, and others, this could take a while. And, it may be out of Conroy’s hands. If ownership steps in and says, ‘You better get a premium from him if you make that trade’, this could be a tricky deal to complete.

It will be intriguing to see if the Toronto remains the frontrunners for Tanev’s services. If the price is high, how far will Treliving go? Can he afford to wait? Should he risk the chances another team jumps into the conversation.

