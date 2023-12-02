Maple Leafs Thinking Possible Trade-and-Sign Deal with Flames

On Friday’s edition of 32 Thoughts, Elliotte Friedman offered an interesting take on the Toronto Maple Leafs hunt for a defenseman. Having missed out on Nikita Zadorov, the Leafs are left to look at other options. One of those options might be for the other half of the twosome GM Brad Treliving was trying to acquire — Chris Tanev. Only, Friedman suggests this won’t be trade for a rental. He believes if the Maple Leafs pursue this, it could be a trade-and-sign situation.
Friedman isn’t convinced the Maple Leafs think this is the season to go all-in on a deadline rental. He explains:
He then notes that Tanev might be an exception. While the Leafs would hesitate to give up big assets for a rental, they might invest heavily in a player they think they can sign. “He’s a Toronto guy, Treliving signed him (in Calgary), I bet you he’ll have a good idea of what it will take to keep him (in Toronto),” Friedman said. He added, “That’s the one guy I think Toronto goes hard to get, because even if he’s acquired as a rental, I think they’re going to be pretty confident they can keep him. But we’ll see.”
What It Have to Be a Sign-and-Trade, or Could it be a Trade-and-Sign?
Typically, if the Flames want to get a solid return, they could do a sign-and-trade. Tanev could agree on a long-term deal and then based upon the agreed terms, be dealt to Toronto. The key is the knowledge the Maple Leafs have their guy locked in. That said, it could go the other way around. In that case, Toronto could wait and decide to just trade for him as a pending UFA. They could then try to sign him on their own. But, that opens up the door to Calgary potentially dealing with another team.
Tanev has a modified no-trade clause in which he can list 10 teams he won’t go to. Calgary can just deal him to one of 20 others if they don’t feel they are getting the best deal. Toronto could eventually sign Tanev as a free agent, but, again, the door is open to other options coming across the defenseman’s table.
Next: Flames GM Craig Conroy Could Have Disaster On His Hands
