The Columbus Blue Jackets, expected to be active sellers leading up to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8th, made a significant move off the ice this week. After 12 seasons with the club, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen was relieved of his duties, throwing a potential curveball into the team’s trade strategy. John Davidson takes over as the new GM and he was quick to address certain rumors, particularly one that pertained to star forward Boone Jenner.

Despite being in the basement of the league standings, players like Ivan Provorov and Patrik Laine have been the subjects of trade discussions in recent weeks. Even team captain Boone Jenner found his name circulating in rumors, fueled by the team’s struggles and perceived interest from other franchises.

Acting General Manager John Davidson addressed the speculation, making it clear that Jenner is not on the trading block. Davidson, in an interview with Jeff Marek, emphasized that despite frequent inquiries from other teams, Jenner has no desire to leave Columbus. “I’m being very transparent, we get a lot of calls on Boone, but Boone’s not going anywhere. Boone doesn’t want to go anywhere.”

Dismissing the notion that the Blue Jackets are a chaotic and unappealing organization, Davidson labeled such claims as “malarky.” He asserted that no players have expressed a desire to leave despite the season’s challenges.

Jenner Holds Value For the Blue Jackets In Multiple Ways

Jenner’s contract, with two years remaining at $3.75 million is a good bargain for the Blue Jackets. Not only is he one of their better players, but he comes in at an affordable price. The same reason other teams would want him is why the Blue Jackets want to keep him around.

And, with a very young team that also has Patrik Laine and Johnny Gaudreau, Jenner’s goal-scoring prowess and defensive skills make him a valuable asset. He’s a leader to help usher in the new era in Columbus and if he wants to stay, that sends a strong message to players coming up through that organization.

It wouldn’t have hurt the team to see what the trade offers were going to be for the player, but as the trade deadline approaches, it sounds like the Blue Jackets aren’t even contemplating a move.

