Blues Trading Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers [Report]

As per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, the St. Louis Blues are reportedly trading forward Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers. Keep in mind, Tarasenko has a no-trade clause worked into his deal, thus he would have been asked to waive and it could take a bit longer to finalize the deal.
** Update: Jeremy Rutherford tweeted, “I can confirm Tarasenko has been traded to the New York Rangers, per a league source.”
Rumors have surrounded Tarasenko all the way back to last season, but the Blues chose to keep him. Now that they are unlikely to make the playoffs and Tarasenko was set to explore free agency this summer, the Blues have elected to move him. The Rangers were a team interested in adding a forward and it was most likely a rental. This deal probably takes them out of the running for Timo Meier and/or Patrick Kane.
While one-dimensional, Tarasenko has been a legitimate scoring forward for years. The Rangers will add a somewhat-guaranteed level of goals for their own playoff push, but it will be interesting to see how he meshes with a player like Mika Zibanejad.
Dan Rosen of NHL.com, was asked in a recent mailbag article if the Blues might re-sign some of their veterans (including Tarasenko) and he believed it was possible, but more likely the move in a younger direction. This is the start of that shift.
The return has not yet been announced. Nick Alberga is reporting that he’s hearing Sammy Blais is part of the package going to St. Louis. The expectation is that the Blues will have retained some salary on Tarasenko’s $7.5 million salary.
