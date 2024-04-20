Avs’ Jonathan Drouin Out First Round of Playoffs After Odd Injury

The Colorado Avalanche have announced that forward Jonathan Drouin is out for the first round versus the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury. Obviously, this is not good news as Drouin was set to be a big part of the Avs’ offense, having scored 56 points this season for the team.

Drouin was injured in the game versus the Edmonton Oilers, in what many are calling an odd, innocent-looking play. He suffered a lower-body injury in Game 82 and exited the game after an awkward fall into the boards late in the second period.

Forward Jonathan Drouin will miss the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets due to a lower-body injury. — x – Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 20, 2024

The injury occurred in a game the Avalanche dressed their entire starting lineup because the coach didn’t like the way the team had played in the final games leading up to the playoffs.

Jared Bednar is taking some heat for the decision to play his full roster in a meaningless game. While there is some merit to resting players and keeping them healthy for the playoffs, that Drouin was the only starter of all the starters to get hurt can’t and shouldn’t be blamed on the coach. It was a fluke situation that happened.

Jonathan Drouin Avalanche injury

The Avalanche open Round 1 against the Winnipeg Jets with Game 1 scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Many are wondering if the Jets are now the clear favorites thanks to this injury news.

Next: Nylander Clarifies Injury Rumors as Game 1 Status Still Uncertain