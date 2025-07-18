Avalanche Standoff: $10M for Unhappy Forward or Another Trade?

The Colorado Avalanche’s biggest offseason question mark remains Martin Nečas. Acquired in the blockbuster Mikko Rantanen trade, Nečas delivered a strong finish to the 2025 season, producing 28 points in 30 games and finishing the year with 83 points, good for top-20 in league scoring. Now, the Avalanche must decide whether to extend him long-term or move him again before he hits unrestricted free agency next summer.

All the while, there are reports that Necas wasn’t exactly “thrilled” with the way his run in Colorado went. Meaning, he’s not likely to offer up a team-friendly discount of any kind.

Nečas is entering the final year of his $6.5 million deal, and early projections suggest he could command upwards of $9–10 million annually on his next contract. A reported seven-year, $9.11 million AAV deal has been floated, but Nick Kypreos recently wrote, “In a growing salary cap environment, the feeling is Necas could get $10 million or more. Are the Avalanche willing to go that high?”

Other insiders have also hinted that Colorado’s willingness to commit at that level remains unclear.

The Avalanche Decided No Once Before… Why Now for Necas?

This dilemma with Necas mirrors the situation with Rantanen, who was moved after the Avalanche opted not to meet his $12 million price tag. Rantanen said after he was traded to Carolina that he was surprised and willing to work with Colorado on an extension, but the team stopped talking to him. Rantanen was eventually traded to the Dallas Stars, where he signed an extension and helped eliminate Colorado in the first round of the playoffs.

Nečas, younger and potentially cheaper than Rantanen, offers intriguing long-term value, especially with the salary cap projected to jump to $104 million. But if he’s not willing to commit to the Avalanche, the front office, led by GM Chris MacFarland, may be forced to explore a trade — one that won’t be easy given Nečas’ looming free agency status and potential rental tag.

As Elliotte Friedman noted on 32 Thoughts, Nečas’ future will be one of the season’s most fascinating storylines. Without a resolution soon, Colorado could risk losing him for less than they paid. Chris Johnston added, “The reason his name is out there to a degree is because he is one year away from UFA, so you either got to extend him at some point or maybe trade him if you can upgrade him. I mean, a team like Colorado is going to be trying to win next year.”

