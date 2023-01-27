Auston Matthews to Miss All-Star Game, 3 Weeks With Injury

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee sprain suffered in Wednesday’s game vs. the New York Rangers. He had four shots over 21:53 of ice time, but had his 10-game personal point streak end (eight goals, five assists). The Maple Leafs did win the game 3-2 in overtime, but the loss of Matthews is the much bigger story.
Matthews was on the ice for the team’s morning skate, which had many members in the media wondering. It wasn’t long after that the team’s PR department released a statement. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Matthews’ injury: “I noticed him in a little discomfort a couple times through the game. But I didn’t think much of it at the time. He was still sore the next day, so we brought him for an MRI and there was an injury there, so he’ll take some time.”
The reaction from Toronto fans is one of concern, but also one of optimism. Steve “Dangle” Glynn writes, “Matthews being out (at least) three weeks is brutal. Leafs have OT, WSH, BOS, then the All-Star break. AFTER the All-Star break? CBJ, CBJ, CHI, MTL, CHI, then three weeks is up. Not the worst time to make sure your top guy is healthy.” Sid Seixeiro wrote, “Extra rest for Auston Matthews is not a bad thing. Just saying.”
Aleksander Barkov of the host Florida Panthers will replace Matthews on the Atlantic Division roster at the 2023 Honda #NHLAllStar Game. There was some hope in Toronto that William Nylander might replace him as Nylander has been having an incredible season.
Matthews is third on the Maple Leafs with 53 points and second with 25 goals. Nylander has 26 goals and 57 points.
