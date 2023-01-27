Ottawa Senators’ Quick Hits: Talbot, Forsberg, Greig & Giroux

In this edition of Ottawa Senators’ Quick Hits, I’ll take a look at five pieces of player news emerging from Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the New York Islanders. The Senators will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight.

Quick Hit One: Cam Talbot Will Be Out Until After the All-Star Break

Cam Talbot came into Wednesday’s game against the New York Islanders on a downer. He had lost five of his last six games and has a 3.89 goals-against-average and a .865 save percentage over those games. However, during the game, Talbot suffered a lower-body injury and had to be replaced by backup goalie Anton Forsberg. He was not able to return.

Anton Forsberg Ottawa Senators

Now it looks as if the 35-year-old Talbot’s injury will keep him out of Friday’s game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. In fact, it’s reported that Talbot will likely also be out of the back-to-back game on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens as well. If that’s the case, Talbot will enter the NHL All-Star break with a record of 11-13-1, a goals-against-average of 2.95, and a save percentage of .903 in 27 games he’s played during the 2022-23 season.

Quick Hit Two: Anton Forsberg Has Successful Relief Appearance

Anton Forsberg replaced Talbot after he had removed himself from Wednesday’s Islanders game. He then turned in a great performance by stopping 21 of 22 shots after Talbot left just before the game’s halfway point. Although Forsberg played more than half the game (the final 31:55), Talbot was still credited with the win.

Now that Talbot will be unable to play until after the All-Star break, Forsberg will likely get most (or even all) the starts through early February. Although Forsberg limited the Islanders’ offense to one goal, he had struggled prior to this game.

Perhaps it was the level of Forsberg’s competition. The Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets had lit him up for a total of 12 goals over his previous two games.

Quick Hit Three: Ridly Greig Has Successful NHL Debut

Ridly Greig, the 20-year-old center from Lethbridge, Alberta, had his NHL debut on Wednesday. It was a good one. He fired eight shots on the net and was credited with a power-play assist in the win over the Islanders.

Talk about the old and the young. On his assist, Greig teamed up with 35-year-old Claude Giroux for the Senators’ game-winning goal. Given his deployment, the Senators have high expectations for the youngster.

Ridly Greig made an impactful debut in 13:46 TOI registering 8 shots, 2 takeaways, and an assist on the game winning goal to earn the @Ottos_BMW Performer of The Game honours!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fqFO7fx4Yy — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 26, 2023

Greig, the Senators’ first-round draft choice (28th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, could be a player who will hit the ice skating if he continues to play on the team’s top six. He might be destined to get second-line minutes and time with the man advantage.

Quick Hit Four: Rookie Defenseman Jake Sanderson Has Another (Finally) Multiple-Point Game

Jake Sanderson dished out two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday’s win. In fact, Sanderson was credited with having a role in both of the Senators’ goals. The rookie defenseman had just come off a five-game point drought.

Quick Hit Five: Veteran Claude Giroux Has Two-Point Game

Claude Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist against the Islanders. His assist came on a first-period goal by Shane Pinto. He scored the game-winner early in the second period. The goal was Giroux’s 16th of the season. It was also his 16th power-play point.

Giroux is having a good season with his new club. In 47 games, he’s added 26 assists to his 16 goals (for 42 points).

